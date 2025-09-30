Coherent Honored at ECOC 2025 With Industry Recognition for Optical Innovation

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, proudly announced today that it has been recognized with two awards at ECOC 2025, Europe’s largest optical communications exhibition. The honors highlight Coherent’s commitment to driving breakthrough technologies that are enabling the next generation of high-performance, AI networks.

The following Coherent products were recognized for their innovation in their respective categories:

Optical Transport Award: Multi-Rail Resource Pooling System

An advanced optical amplification architecture that pools dynamic gain equalizers, channel monitors, and pump lasers across multiple transmission paths to boost C- and L-band throughput while cutting power, space, and hardware requirements.

Most Innovative Photonic Component Award: 400G Differential EML

The industry’s first 400G D-EML, offering >100 GHz bandwidth, low reflections, and reduced power consumption for cost-effective, scalable optical transceivers.

“We are honored to receive industry recognition at ECOC 2025, which reinforces Coherent’s position as a leader in optical innovation,” said Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer at Coherent. “These achievements reflect the extraordinary expertise of our global teams and our ongoing commitment to deliver scalable, reliable, and energy-efficient technologies that power the future of communications.”

Coherent’s award-winning portfolio showcases the company’s unmatched breadth across materials, components, and systems. By driving innovation in optical communications, Coherent is helping customers address the unprecedented growth in datacenter, AI, and telecom networks.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

