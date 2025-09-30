MARTEN TRANSPORT CLOSES ON THE SALE OF ASSETS RELATED TO INTERMODAL BUSINESS

MONDOVI, Wis., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) closed on the previously announced agreement to sell assets related to its intermodal business to Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), effective September 30, 2025.

The transaction was structured as an asset sale of certain intermodal equipment, including over 1,200 refrigerated containers, and contracts to Hub Group, Inc. for $51.8 million in cash.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

