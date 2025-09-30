Trump SBA Delivers Record Capital to Small Businesses in FY25

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it will close Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 with the most capital ever delivered to small businesses thanks to a surge in demand and confidence under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. In total, the agency has guaranteed 84,400 7(a) and 504 small business loans for $44.8 billion. This includes 6,750 504 loans for $7.8 billion and 77,600 7(a) loans for $37 billion. The majority of SBA’s FY25 small business loans were approved after President Trump took office in January 2025.

On average, the agency guarantees 1,600 small business loans per week worth over $860 million – or 320 loans per workday for $170 million.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, small business investment and confidence is soaring – and Main Streets across the country are making an unprecedented comeback,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With record loan volume, both borrowers and lenders are sending a clear signal that America First means America is growing again. Our revitalized SBA is meeting the mission, and new highs in small business optimism are a direct result of this Administration’s historic tax relief, fair-trade policies, and massive deregulation. The data is clear: the Trump agenda is powering the confidence – and the capital - to start hiring, investing, and growing again.”

Since President Trump took office, SBA has approved over 58,000 7(a) and 504 loans, representing more than $32 billion in capital delivered to America’s small businesses. This includes more than 3,500 loans to small manufacturers for $2.6 billion and 8,900 loans to small business startups for $5.6 billion. By statute, these lending programs are designed to operate at zero-subsidy to taxpayers. The agency has also approved over 27,000 disaster loans for more than $4 billion since Inauguration Day.

This major milestone is just the latest evidence of how President Trump’s policies are delivering growth and opportunity across the U.S. economy, which is anchored by small businesses. Since January, this Administration has created over 500,000 private sector jobs, increased real wages month after month, and boosted small business optimism above its 52-year average to a six-month high. A recent poll by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce likewise found that small business confidence has reached its highest level since 2017.

The surge in loan approvals at SBA comes even after the agency reduced its workforce by 43% earlier this year and implemented stricter underwriting standards to crack down on massive defaults and delinquencies that occurred under the Biden Administration in FY 2024. With a more efficient workforce – and more stringent underwriting guardrails – the agency is delivering near-record capital across America’s small business economy.

# # #

About the 7(a) Loan Program

The 7(a) loan program is SBA’s flagship program, a public-private partnership which offers government-guaranteed loans to help small businesses finance equipment purchases, real estate acquisition, working capital (including revolving credit lines), and business expansion.

About the 504 Loan Program

The 504 loan program provides long-term, fixed rate financing for major fixed assets that promote business growth and job creation. 504 loans are available through Certified Development Companies (CDCs), SBA's community-based nonprofit partners who promote economic development within their communities. CDCs are certified and regulated by SBA.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.