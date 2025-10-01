Patient-Led NM Launches Statewide Summits and Video Campaign to Spotlight New Mexico’s Healthcare Crisis

Santa Fe, NM, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient-Led NM today announced the launch of a series of Healthcare Summits across New Mexico alongside a new patient video campaign designed to elevate the voices of those directly affected by the state’s ongoing healthcare challenges. The initiative aims to bring patients, clinicians, and policymakers together to address the pressing issues driving physician shortages, limited access to care, and escalating malpractice pressures.

New Mexico faces one of the most unstable healthcare environments in the nation. Data from the Medical Professional Liability Association shows that physicians in the state pay some of the highest malpractice premiums in the region, with rates 33% higher for internists and 50% higher for surgeons and OB/GYNs compared to neighboring states. Nearly 300 active-practice doctors have left New Mexico since 2019, further straining patient access in a state already struggling with provider shortages.

Patients Leading the Call for Reform

Patient-Led NM was created to ensure that patients themselves are at the center of the conversation on healthcare reform. The organization’s upcoming summits will provide a forum for residents to share their personal stories, highlight the human cost of delayed or unavailable care, and press for solutions that stabilize the medical system.

“Our daughter has to see nine specialists, all of whom are more than three hours away,” said Lindsey Saiz of Las Cruces, NM, a parent featured in the new video campaign. “That reality is stressful and unsustainable; I even had to quit my job because of all the travel to doctors appointments. Families like ours want lawmakers to understand the impact of their policies and that they are driving physicians out of New Mexico.”

Statewide Healthcare Summits

To confront these systemic barriers, Patient-Led NM’s Healthcare Summits will bring together patients, healthcare leaders, and policymakers to focus on practical, evidence-driven reforms. Each summit will spotlight lived experiences while opening dialogue on how malpractice reform, reimbursement adjustments, and GRT relief can collectively improve access to care.

John Wheeler, CEO of the Sacramento Mountains Foundation, noted the grassroots nature of the effort: “This movement is led by patients, and that’s what makes it so powerful. When individuals share their stories, it becomes impossible to ignore the real impact of the state-level policy decisions.”

Healthcare Summits Dates and Locations

Date Time Location Address Oct. 21, 2025 5:00 - 7:00 PM NMSU Grants Branch Auditorium 1500 N. 3rd St.,

Grants, NM 87020



Nov. 3, 2025 5:00 - 8:00 PM UNM Continuing Education Conference Center 1634 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102



Nov. 13, 2025 5:00 - 7:00 PM Bataan Hall UNM Taos 121 Civic Plaza Drive,

Taos, NM 87571



Nov.19, 2025 5:00 - 8:00 PM Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Auditorium 3501 Arrowhead Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001



Dec. 2, 2025 5:00 - 7:00 PM Virtual

New Mexicans can register online at www.patientlednm.org.

Righting the Scales of Medical Malpractice

At the core of New Mexico’s healthcare crisis is a malpractice system widely regarded as one of the most volatile in the nation. While physicians everywhere must uphold the same rigorous national standards of care, those practicing in New Mexico face a legal environment that makes them significantly more vulnerable to lawsuits and unpredictable settlements.

“Healthcare delayed is justice denied,” said Annie Jung, Executive Director of the New Mexico Medical Society. “These summits will give patients a time and a place to share their stories and to work on shaping the policies that affect their daily lives.”

According to national industry data, New Mexico sees 50% more paid malpractice claims per capita than its neighboring states. Large claims, those that reach multimillion-dollar levels, are nearly triple what nearby states experience. As a result, liability premiums have surged well beyond the regional average, with providers here paying increases of almost 14% annually, nearly three times the national rate.

Dr. Angelina Villas-Adams, President of the New Mexico Medical Society, added: “Physicians want to care for New Mexicans, but the system has become unsustainable. Listening to patients is the first step toward meaningful reform.”

Experts attribute this instability to laws that tilt the system toward excessive litigation. These provisions have turned malpractice claims into a costly gamble that forces many doctors to reconsider practicing in New Mexico. Unlike other states, New Mexico’s laws remain unusually broad, leaving physicians exposed and patients with fewer choices.

Patient-Led NM argues that malpractice reform is the linchpin to stabilizing the system. Without addressing liability volatility, the organization warns, efforts to improve reimbursement rates or reduce tax burdens will fall short of ensuring consistent access to care.

Below-Cost Reimbursements and a Hidden Tax

Below-cost reimbursement rates and a hidden tax compound the state’s liability environment. New Mexico is one of only two states that taxes medical services through a gross receipts tax (GRT). While large hospital systems may receive partial deductions, independent physicians and small clinics often shoulder this tax directly out of already slim margins. The result is reduced capacity to expand services, modernize equipment, or even keep practices open, again pushing patients farther from care.

Troy Clark, CEO of the New Mexico Hospital Association, emphasized the broader impact: “Hospitals across the state are grappling with reimbursement challenges and workforce shortages. By coming together, patients and clinicians can ensure these realities are understood at every level of government.”

Patient-Led NM encourages all New Mexicans to participate by registering for a summit, viewing the new patient video campaign, and sharing their personal healthcare experiences.

For more information and to get involved, visit www.patientlednm.org .

Media Contact