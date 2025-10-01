Pure Wallet Taps Zoniqx to Bring RWAs to the Blockchain Mainstream





SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Wallet, LLC and Zoniqx, Inc. today announced a joint initiative designed to drive blockchain adoption through practical, enterprise-ready applications.

This strategic move brings together Pure Wallet’s patented offline wallet technology with Zoniqx’s robust tokenization infrastructure and ecosystem network. By combining secure custody and seamless offline transaction capabilities with scalable tokenization tools, the companies aim to demonstrate how blockchain can deliver trusted, real-world solutions for institutions and enterprises.

The partnership will launch with a go-live use case drawn from Zoniqx’s tokenization pipeline, showcasing Pure Wallet’s integration and providing early proof points for adoption. In addition, the companies will collaborate on a co-branded market announcement to highlight the integration’s benefits for institutional users and ecosystem partners.

“Zoniqx is focused on building the infrastructure to unlock blockchain’s full potential. By integrating with Pure Wallet’s innovative offline solution, we’re creating a more secure and user-friendly foundation for tokenization, helping organizations embrace blockchain without added complexity,” said Sanjeev Birari, Co-Founder and CBO of Zoniqx.

“Our mission has always been to make digital assets secure, accessible, and practical for everyday use. Partnering with Zoniqx allows us to extend our offline wallet technology into institutional use cases, accelerating adoption across industries,” said Andrew Cha, CEO of Pure Wallet.

Together, Pure Wallet and Zoniqx are committed to lowering barriers to blockchain adoption and enabling enterprises to deploy practical, secure, and scalable digital asset solutions that meet real-world needs.

About Pure Wallet

Pure Wallet, LLC is the world’s first ISO-certified offline blockchain wallet, offering a secure, non-custodial solution that allows users to store and transfer assets without internet connectivity. By combining patent-protected technology with a user-friendly experience, Pure Wallet makes digital asset management safer and more accessible. Learn more at www.purewallet.ai

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx (pronounced "Zoh-nicks") is a global fintech leader headquartered in Silicon Valley, specializing in converting real-world assets into security tokens. Through its suite of innovations including Zoniqx zProtocol (DyCIST/ ERC-7518), zCompliance, zConnect, zPay, and zIdentity, Zoniqx is powering the future of finance, enabling global liquidity, compliance automation, and Web3 integration.

It offers an interoperable, compliant infrastructure for the RWA tokenization market, enabling global liquidity and DeFi integration through its end-to-end ecosystem of SDKs and APIs. Zoniqx pioneers on-chain, fully automated RWA deployment on public, private, and hybrid chains. For more information, visit www.zoniqx.com .

To explore how Zoniqx can assist your organization in unlocking the potential of tokenized assets or to discuss potential partnerships and collaborations, visit www.zoniqx.com/contact .

