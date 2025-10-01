MEXC Ventures Announces Second Strategic Investment in ENA, Total Commitment Reaches $30 Million





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , the investment arm of global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, today announced its second strategic investment in ENA , the governance token of the Ethena protocol, bringing the firm's total investment commitment to $30 million. The additional funding underscores MEXC Ventures' confidence in the Ethena ecosystem's growth trajectory and reinforces the exchange's comprehensive approach to ecosystem development.

The investment follows MEXC Ventures' previous $16 million strategic investment in Ethena, a leading innovator in the stablecoin space, alongside MEXC's acquisition of $20 million worth of USDe. The combined investments total $66 million across the Ethena ecosystem, demonstrating MEXC's systematic approach to supporting the synthetic dollar protocol and its governance infrastructure.

"Our second investment in ENA reflects our commitment to backing the Ethena ecosystem—from the protocol itself to its governance token," said Cecilia Hseuh, Chief Strategy Officer at MEXC. "Through the synergy of exchange operations, strategic investments, and project empowerment, MEXC serves as an industry enabler, providing comprehensive support that extends far beyond traditional capital deployment."

MEXC Ventures has established itself as an active ecosystem builder over the past two years, deploying over $100 million across 40 investment projects, with 7 key projects receiving enhanced empowerment support including operational assistance, marketing campaigns, and trading initiatives. This integrated approach leverages MEXC's exchange infrastructure to provide portfolio companies with market access, liquidity support, and technical expertise.

The firm's investment strategy focuses on identifying high-potential projects with strong fundamentals and innovative technology, then providing the comprehensive support needed to scale effectively. For ENA, this means access to MEXC's trading infrastructure, user base, and operational expertise—resources that traditional venture investors cannot provide.

"We view our role as ecosystem builders rather than passive investors," Leo Zhao, Investment Director of MEXC Ventures, added. "Our synergistic approach combining exchange operations, strategic investments, and comprehensive project support creates unique value for our portfolio companies and drives industry-wide growth."

MEXC Ventures will continue to seek out high-potential projects across blockchain sectors, providing them with long-term support and resources necessary for sustainable growth. The firm remains committed to fostering innovation and driving mass adoption of cryptocurrency technologies through its integrated platform approach.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website or send email to media@mexcventures.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/556efee4-42be-44ed-927c-1601e3526ecc