Synergy in Action: How 49 Philippine Companies are Building Workplaces for the Future

MANILA, the Philippines, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market praised for their resilience, adaptability, and strong work ethic, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Philippines organized by Business Media International spotlights employers that are rewriting the rules of talent retention, hiring, and multigenerational inclusion. The Philippines has been Southeast Asia’s most active job market, with 94% of employers hiring in 2024—yet churn is real, with the country also near the top for workforce reductions and a regional attrition rate of about 19.1%. Budgeted salary increases are tracking at 5.8% in 2025, signaling continued competition for skills. These crosswinds make retention the new growth strategy—and culture the decisive edge.
This year’s awardees—predominantly MNCs and large enterprises—stand out not just for what they promise, but for the employee-verified proof behind it. The program relies on the proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), a deep engagement and experience survey coupled with validation that prioritizes what employees actually feel and do at work. TEAM has been deployed at scale across Asia, enabling robust benchmarking and action planning.
Across submissions, three patterns define how winners are solving today’s HR problems. First, they treat retention as design, not policy—tying pay ranges and benefits to market data while investing in internal mobility and manager capability to reduce regrettable attrition. Second, they hire for skills and potential, not pedigree, widening pipelines and accelerating time-to-productivity with academy-style onboarding. Third, they operationalize multigenerational synergy through cross-gen squads, reverse mentoring, and team-level flexibility norms that prevent flexibility for one group from becoming rigidity for another. These moves directly address the region’s pay pressures, high activity levels, and talent churn.
To accelerate this transformation, the program introduces a new category in the Philippines: the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards. This category recognizes employers that don’t just use technology—but equip employees with hardware, software, and AI-enabled workflows that measurably lift productivity, safety, and inclusion. In markets across the region, Tech Empowerment winners are showing how digital tools, data literacy, and humane automation can create better jobs and better outcomes; Philippine entrants will now be benchmarked on the same frontier.
“In today’s dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first,” said Datuk William Ng, Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. “Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people‑centric strategies that truly shift the landscape.”
The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
- ACEN CORPORATION
- AIA PHILIPPINES
- ASIALINK FINANCE CORPORATION
- ATHENA
- AYALA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
- B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
- CLOUDSTAFF
- COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC ABOITIZ PHILIPPINES
- COCOLIFE
- COLLINS AEROSPACE | AN RTX BUSINESS
- DDB PHILIPPINES, INC.
- EMAPTA
- EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD
- EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES
- FedEx Philippines
- FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
- GCASH
- GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
- GOLDEN ARCHES DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
- GoTyme Bank Philippines
- HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
- HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
- HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES PHILS. INC.
- IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC.
- INLIFE
- INTERCONNECTED BUSINESS PROCESS, INC.
- ISSI CORP
- KYNDRYL PHILIPPINES, INCORPORATED
- MANULIFE PHILIPPINES
- MAYA
- MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL
- MONOCRETE CONSTRUCTION PHILIPPINES INC.
- OUTFORCE, INC.
- OUTSOURCED QUALITY ASSURED SERVICES INC.
- PERFETTI VAN MELLE PHILS., INC.
- PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
- SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC PHILIPPINES
- SCOTT PARK GROUP PHILIPPINES INC.
- SECURITY BANK
- SM SUPERMALLS
- SMARTSOURCING INC.
- TELSTRA INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES, INC.
- TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
- TTEC
- UAM PHILIPPINES, INC.
- UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION
- USANA PHILIPPINES
- VENA GROUP
- VIVANT CORPORATION
WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025
- AIA PHILIPPINES
- EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD
- FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
- GoTyme Bank Philippines
- HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
- HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
- IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC.
- INLIFE
- ISSI CORP
- OUTFORCE, INC.
- PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025
- AYALA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
- COLLINS AEROSPACE | AN RTX BUSINESS
- DDB PHILIPPINES, INC.
- EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD
- HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
- HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
- INLIFE
- OUTFORCE, INC.
- PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
- SM SUPERMALLS
- TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
- VENA GROUP
WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025
- ACEN CORPORATION
- AIA PHILIPPINES
- B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
- EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES
- FedEx Philippines
- HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
- HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
- IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC.
- INTERCONNECTED BUSINESS PROCESS, INC.
- MANULIFE PHILIPPINES
- PERFETTI VAN MELLE PHILS., INC.
- PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
- SM SUPERMALLS
- VENA GROUP
WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025
- AIA PHILIPPINES
- B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
- CLOUDSTAFF
- EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES
- FedEx Philippines
- GCASH
- HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
- HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES PHILS. INC.
- MAYA
- SM SUPERMALLS
