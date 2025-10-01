Laura AI Agent Presale Live on PinkSale: The First Fully Autonomous AI Trading Agent on Solana

BATH, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura AI Agent (LAAI), the first fully autonomous AI trading agent designed for Solana’s fast-moving memecoin ecosystem, has officially launched its presale on PinkSale. Ranked among the platform’s trending projects, LAAI is emerging as one of the most ambitious and innovative projects of 2025 at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain.
A Next-Generation Autonomous Trading Agent
Laura AI Agent has been developed over 12 months of intensive build and backtesting, incorporating curated datasets and behavioral insights from more than 250 profitable wallets. At its core, the platform integrates six specialized sub-models (laai-1 through laai-6) with a central orchestrator, laai-main, that functions as a Mixture-of-Experts engine. These models assess everything from scam/honeypot risks and liquidity conditions to social sentiment and predictive market forecasts.
The architecture follows a high-performance pipeline: Ingestion - ETL/Feature Store - Inference - Orchestration - Execution - Observability/Security. Deployed on Kubernetes with CPU/GPU pools and supported by a service mesh with mTLS, Laura AI Agent ensures speed, security, and redundancy across multi-provider RPC endpoints. Storage is managed through TimescaleDB, MongoDB, Redis, and MinIO, further enhancing system reliability.
Real utility of the $LAAI token
- The native token $LAAI powers the ecosystem with a sustainable and value-driven model:
- Serves as fuel for accessing the AI agent’s advanced features.
- “Pay if Profit” model where users only pay tokens when they generate profit.
- Redistribution: 10% burn, 80% staking rewards, 10% treasury.
- Staking with an estimated 25% APR, with extra bonuses via NFTs and governance.
- Access to premium features, decentralized governance, and future revenue-sharing participation.
Speed, Precision, and Measurable Performance
In controlled beta environments, the Laura AI Agent has already demonstrated its potential with:
- End-to-end latency (p95): ~290 ms
- Backtested ROI: >150% annualized
- Sharpe Ratio: >2.5
These results reflect performance in structured environments and serve as benchmarks rather than production guarantees. Execution protocols include pre-trade checks, optimized DEX routing (via Jupiter, Raydium, and Orca), slippage controls, TWAP execution when necessary, and MPC/HSM-secured signing.
Security and Transparency
Trust and security are central to Laura AI Agent:
- Fully audited and KYC’d by CertiK, the world’s leading blockchain security firm.
- Audited staking contracts before launch.
- Critical wallets under multisig protection.
Tokenomics and Presale Details
The Laura AI Agent Token ($LAAI) is a Solana SPL token with the following fundamentals:
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 LAAI
- Decimals: 6
- Contract Address: 5yes8vgfrsqP31JZnFxKVU8A5X1brigqkxySYvgS5kLk
- Utilities: Premium access to the agent, staking with dynamic benefits, governance rights, and future participation in the ecosystem’s economy.
- “Pay if Profit” Model: Users only pay when trades generate profit.
- Redistribution: 10% burn, 80% staking rewards, 10% treasury.
- Staking APR: Estimated at 25% with additional NFT-based bonuses.
Initial Token Distribution:
- IEO: 50%
- Staking: 15%
- Liquidity & Listings: 10%
- Marketing/PR: 10%
- Development: 5%
- Private Round: 5%
- Incentives: 2.5%
- Team: 2.5% (locked for 6 months, Pinklock record)
PinkSale Presale Parameters:
- Presale Rate: 1 SOL = 24,000 LAAI
- Listing Rate: 1 SOL = 12,000 LAAI
- HardCap: 4,150 SOL
- SoftCap: 1,037.5 SOL
- Tokens for Presale: 99,600,000 LAAI
- Tokens for Liquidity: 37,848,000 LAAI
- Liquidity Lock: 365 days after pool ends
- Listing: Raydium AMM V5
Presale is live and runs until October 14, 2025 (23:59 UTC). Unsold tokens will be refunded.
Security, Compliance, and Trust
Transparency is central to the project’s positioning. A Certik audit and team KYC will be published before the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). Critical wallets are secured with multisig protection, and audited staking contracts are prepared before launch. Continuous monitoring ensures early detection of latency issues, model drift, or execution anomalies. Incident response playbooks are in place to handle unforeseen challenges.
Real Use Cases
Laura AI Agent goes beyond being a trading tool and delivers practical applications across Web3 domains:
- Crypto Investors: Risk alerts, scam detection, whale wallet tracking, and automated technical analysis.
- Marketing & Brands: Social trend monitoring, real-time sentiment analysis, and automated reporting/posting.
- Education (Future Vision): Blockchain & DeFi tutoring, simulated investment strategies, and personalized learning experiences.
Unique Investment Opportunity
Laura AI Agent’s presale offers investors early access at highly favorable terms:
- Presale Price: $0.01
- Launch Price: $0.02 (October 15, 20:00 UTC)
- Pre-listed on: CoinGecko
- Confirmed Exchanges: Mandala, Gleec, Indoex, DEX-Trade & Bitstorage
These parameters make the presale a rare opportunity to participate in a project with strong fundamentals, security audits, and a clearly defined roadmap.
Roadmap and Future Development
Q3 2025
- Token SPL definition
- Security foundations: multisig, MPC/HSM, RPC redundancy
- Sub-models laai-1/2/3/5 with laai-main v0
- Metrics dashboard
- Phantom and Solflare integration tests
- Private Round completion
Q4 2025
- IEO and Token Generation Event (TGE)
- Initial listings on DEXs/CEXs
- Staking program launch (25% APR base)
- NFT collection release
- Closed beta of Laura AI Agent with SLA <300 ms
2026
- laai-4 (advanced prediction) & laai-6 (portfolio) production-ready
- User personalization features
- Public API release
- Expanded automation capabilities
- Target KPIs: ≥99.5% availability, <300 ms average latency
Marketing, Community, and Global Reach
The project’s declared strategy focuses on category leadership for autonomous AI agents. Community trust will be reinforced through KYC, audits, and transparent communications. Marketing will include multi-channel campaigns across X (Twitter), Telegram, Discord, YouTube (daily auto-generated trading videos), TikTok, Google/Meta ads, and specialized crypto forums.
Planned initiatives include ambassador programs, AMAs, giveaways, and referral bonuses.
More than 500+ global press releases are scheduled across leading outlets, including CoinTelegraph, CoinDesk, and Yahoo Finance. Confirmed exchange listings include Mandala, Gleec, Indoex, DEX-Trade, and Bitstorage, with pre-listing on CoinGecko.
Interested participants can join the presale through the official PinkSale page.
About Laura AI Agent
Laura AI Agent is the first fully autonomous AI trading agent on Solana, combining cutting-edge machine learning with blockchain-native execution. Built to deliver near-instant analysis and execution for the memecoin ecosystem, Laura AI Agent provides risk detection, market forecasting, and portfolio optimization. With a Certik audit, KYC transparency, and a clear roadmap for 2026, LAAI aims to redefine AI-driven trading and establish itself as a leader in decentralized intelligence.
Learn more at https://lauraaiagent.com.
For the latest updates, follow on social media:
X (Twitter): https://x.com/i/communities/1971925822865887571
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LauraAiAgent
Telegram: https://t.me/Lauraaiagent
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laura_ai_agent
