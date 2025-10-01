New Dawn Risk Goes Live with Novidea Insurance Management Platform to Maximise Trading Efficiency and Drive Scalable Growth

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novidea, creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance management platform, today announced that New Dawn Risk, an independent specialist Lloyd’s insurance broker, is now live on Novidea’s platform. The implementation replaces legacy systems with a unified solution that boosts efficiency, strengthens financial reporting, and delivers real-time business visibility.

New Dawn Risk were looking to enhance their operations by streamlining manual reporting, bringing greater consistency to approval processes, expanding analytics capabilities, and adopting more flexible task management tools to support day-to-day efficiency. They were also seeking a solution to strengthen integration between internal workflows and financial reconciliation, enabling teams to operate with greater agility and scale more effectively.

With Novidea, New Dawn Risk has transitioned to a fully integrated platform covering ten lines of business. Novidea’s insurance management platform for London Market brokers supports the entire broking lifecycle, from initial enquiry and quotation through to policy administration, mid-term adjustments, renewals, claims handling, and integrated insurance business accounting. By consolidating these functions into a single system, New Dawn Risk has eliminated redundant processes, reduced manual data handling, and gained access to powerful analytics capabilities that enable data-driven decision-making at every level. With Novidea’s out-of-the-box solution, implementation was completed in just eight months.

The implementation also includes the integration of Docomotion, a document generation tool recently acquired by Novidea, which automates the production of client documents and internal communications for New Dawn Risk. This will reduce administrative workloads and improve turnaround times, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives and client service delivery.

Constance Dyson, Chief Operating Officer at New Dawn Risk, said: “The Novidea platform will transform how we operate by providing invaluable insights and streamlining critical processes. This aligns with our strategic growth objectives, and equips the business with the tools needed to lead in an increasingly digital insurance environment, while delivering an enhanced client experience. Partnering with Novidea reflects our commitment to innovation and client-centric service.”

Yaniv Cohen, Novidea’s Chief Customer Officer stated: “We are delighted to be supporting New Dawn Risk with Novidea’s data-driven platform that will enable them to accelerate growth as they continue to streamline efficiencies and deliver a world-class customer experience.”

Novidea’s scalable architecture ensures that New Dawn Risk can expand its operations efficiently as business needs evolve, with flexibility to accommodate new legal entities, additional binders, and future integrations. With all teams in the organisation now operating within the platform, the company is positioned to enhance its market responsiveness, streamline back-office functions, and support continued international growth.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. With its open API architecture, Novidea enables brokers, agents, MGAs, MGUs and carriers to modernize and manage the customer journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. Novidea’s streamlined and automated platform fully integrates front, middle, and back offices. The Novidea platform boosts operational efficiency while providing a seamless digital experience for team members and customers alike. Insurance businesses benefit from a 360-degree view of customers and policies and can access data and actionable insights anytime, anywhere, and on any device. In 2024, Novidea acquired Docomotion, a leading Document Generation platform. The company currently serves more than 350 customers worldwide.

For more information, please go to: www.novidea.com

About New Dawn Risk

New Dawn Risk Group is a specialist London Market-based insurance intermediary. It places complex liability and other specialty insurance and reinsurance risks with insurers in all major markets including Lloyd’s and the London Market, Bermuda, DIFC, Singapore and other international insurance and reinsurance markets.

New Dawn Risk provides clients with expert risk management advice, insurance policy placement for difficult, complex and hard-to-place risks, and claims administration and resolution.

The broker works with international intermediaries and insurers on specialty product development, program design and risk placement services for individual corporate risks, portfolio facilities and reinsurance treaties. They also work directly with insureds in the UK and the EU.

For further information, please visit: www.newdawnrisk.com

