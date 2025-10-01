PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis announces €175 million share buyback program

Amsterdam, 1 October 2025 – Arcadis N.V. (Arcadis), the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced the start of a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of Arcadis for a maximum total value of €175 million. At the current share price this represents a total of approximately 4 million shares or 5% of the company’s ordinary shares outstanding. The share buyback program will commence on 1 October 2025 and run until 1 July 2026 at the latest. The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the capital of Arcadis. The buyback will be within the limitations of the authority granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

By repurchasing shares, Arcadis is creating value for its shareholders while remaining well within its target leverage range of 1.5x – 2.5x Net Debt to Operating EBITDA. This gives the company financial flexibility to continue pursuing attractive organic and inorganic investment opportunities that drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Trading decisions will be made independently of Arcadis to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. Arcadis will provide weekly updates on the progress of the program via a press release and on the Investor Relations section of its website.

The program will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

IR calendar: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 35,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues for 2024. www.arcadis.com

Financial Calendar

30 October 2025 – Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update

19 February 2026 – Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

30 April 2026 – First Quarter 2026 Trading Update





REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment