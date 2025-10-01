Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 September 2025 its issued share capital consists of 1,647,726,059 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 1,647,726,059.

The above figure of 1,647,726,059 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


