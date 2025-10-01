NBPE - NB Private Equity Partners Limited Total Voting Rights

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





St Peter Port, Guernsey 1 October 2025

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) Total Voting Rights

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) notifies the market of the following:

Class of Share Number in issue as at 30 September 2025 Voting Entitlement pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation Number held in Treasury as at 30 September 2025 Voting Rights as at 30 September 2025 Class A Ordinary 48,299,834 May attend and vote at general meetings 3,150,408 45,149,426 Class A Shareholders have the right to receive notice of general meetings of the Company and shall have the right to attend and vote at all general meetings. B Shares 10,000 Except in certain circumstances, do not carry voting rights 0 0 Class B Shareholders do not have the right to receive notice of or have the right to attend and vote at any general meetings. However, there are limited circumstances where the Company shall not act, without the prior approval of the Class B Shareholders by ordinary resolution passed at a separate general meeting of the Class B Shareholders. Separately, the Directors shall, at appropriate times carry out the FPI Test and, if they determine that the US Shareholding Percentage had exceeded the FPI Specified Percentage as at such FPI Calculation Date, with effect from the date on which the Directors make such determination, the Class B Shares in issue shall, with respect to any Director Resolution, carry a positive number of voting rights as per the calculation referenced in the Articles. Total Voting Rights 45,149,426

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $538 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2025.





