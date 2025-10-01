Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

1 October 2025
        
Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on the 30 September 2025, the Company had 63,554,192 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 679,722 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 62,874,470.

The above figure 62,874,470 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395



