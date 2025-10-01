Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 1 October 2025 at 9:30 am EEST

Changes in Sampo’s Group Executive Committee following CEO transition and resignation of the Group CFO

Effective today, Morten Thorsrud assumes the role of CEO of Sampo Group, as previously communicated. In connection with this, Sampo is announcing the appointment of Ricard Wennerklint as Deputy CEO, with increased responsibilities, and the addition of Poul Steffensen, Head of Nordic Industrial, and Tiina Halmesmäki, Chief Legal Officer, to the Group Executive Committee (GEC).

“The next chapter in Sampo’s development is focused on taking advantage of our cutting-edge operational capabilities to drive organic growth across the Nordics and UK. Hence, we are moving forward with a strengthened and more operationally focused management team, that will enable us to streamline decision making through the group. Our priorities are clear: continued execution of our strategy, strong underwriting performance and capital management discipline,” says Morten Thorsrud, Group CEO



Further, Group CFO, Knut Arne Alsaker, has decided to resign. He will remain in his role until 31 March 2026, after which he will stay on in an advisory capacity for a further 9 months until 31 December 2026. Lars Kufall Beck, currently COO of If P&C, has been appointed as Alsaker’s successor.

“Knut Arne has made an extraordinary contribution to Sampo’s success over the past 25 years across a number of different roles. While I regret his decision to leave, I am grateful that he has agreed to remain within the group until the end of 2026 to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

At the same time, I am delighted to announce Lars Kufall Beck as our next Group CFO. He brings extensive experience in the role, having been the CFO of Topdanmark and a number of other entities previously. I have been impressed with the enthusiasm he has shown since joining If P&C and his performance as COO of If and in executing on the Topdanmark integration,” says Thorsrud.

Changes to the Group Executive Committee

To reflect the simplification of Sampo into a pure P&C insurance group over recent years, Morten Thorsrud will lead a more operationally focused GEC, actively engaged in the running of the business. To facilitate this, some of the responsibilities held by the If P&C CEO role will be subsumed into the Sampo Group CEO role, aligning leadership with the Group’s operational structure along four customer segments.

The following updates are made to the Group Executive Committee:



Ricard Wennerklint, currently Chief of Strategy and member of the GEC, is appointed Deputy Group CEO effective immediately, assuming responsibility for Nordic support functions, in addition to strategy.



Poul Steffensen, Head of Nordic Industrial, and Tiina Halmesmäki, Chief Legal Officer, will join GEC, effective immediately.



Knut Arne Alsaker will remain as a member of GEC until the end of his term as Group CFO. Lars Kufall Beck will join GEC on 1 April 2026.



Morten Thorsrud (Group CEO), Ricard Wennerklint (Deputy CEO), Ingrid Janbu Holthe (Head of Private Nordic), Klas Svensson (Head of Nordic Commercial) and Ville Talasmäki (Group CIO) will continue as members of GEC in their current capacity.

