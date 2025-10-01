Media relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601

sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini acquires SEIMAF to reinforce its nuclear engineering capabilities across Europe

Paris, October 1, 2025 - Capgemini has acquired 100% of the share capital of SEIMAF, the industrial engineering and technical consulting group operating in the energy, environmental and industrial sectors, and specializing in nuclear. This timely acquisition comes in the context of a European wide drive for nuclear energy extension and expansion, especially in France1 and the United Kingdom2. SEIMAF will reinforce Capgemini’s in-demand specialist engineering and technical capabilities to further support the growth of this industry. It will also bolster the Group’s status as a key strategic partner to clients in the nuclear domain, as well as other industrial sectors.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Paris, SEIMAF’s team of over 100 highly skilled design engineers and technicians located in France, the UK and Romania, supports its clients in the nuclear, energy, and industrial sectors, with their productivity improvement processes, mainly in the fields of general installation and mechanical design. They provide solutions in process, studies, and operations management, to improve overall production and achieve operational excellence. Their in-depth expertise covers industries that produce, transform, distribute, and supply energy in all its forms. Approximately three quarters of the team specialize in nuclear.

“As we have a number of industrial clients in common, this acquisition is a natural fit for Capgemini and reinforces the Group’s status as a trusted strategic partner to global industrial organizations,” comments Angélique Lallouet, Executive Director of Capgemini Engineering in France. “SEIMAF’s specialist expertise will strengthen our engineering and design teams enabling clients to leverage and thrive in the energy transition, as we enter an area of industrial growth powered by efficient and sustainable energy.”

“Capgemini is at the heart of the global energy transition, with a long heritage and well-established track record of supporting industrial organizations in their business and technology transformation journeys, especially leading nuclear players in France,” said Gilles Glad, CEO of SEIMAF. “The breadth and depth of the Group’s global capabilities will allow our teams to bring their deep expertise to some of the most cutting-edge industrial projects. We are excited to get started!”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 https://www.entreprises.gouv.fr/files/files/Entites/CNI/2025/contrat-filiere-nucleaire-2025-2028-cni.pdf

2 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/biggest-expansion-of-nuclear-power-for-70-years-to-create-jobs-reduce-bills-and-strengthen-britains-energy-security

Attachment