InstrumentiX secures Keysight Technologies investment to advance trading infrastructure monitoring worldwide

LONDON, United Kingdom and SANTA ROSA, Calif.: , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InstrumentiX, an award-winning provider of trading infrastructure monitoring and analytics, today announced that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a global technology leader in design, test and network visibility solutions, has acquired a strategic stake in the company. Keysight’s targeted investment underscores InstrumentiX’s market-leading innovation and deepens the companies’ strategic partnership, accelerating development and expanding adoption of advanced monitoring solutions across capital markets.

Across the industry, financial institutions are struggling with legacy monitoring systems that cannot keep pace with the speed and complexity of today’s markets. InstrumentiX addresses this challenge with xMetrics®, a modular platform built specifically to overcome these limitations. It provides banks, brokers, exchanges and proprietary trading firms with real-time visibility across their trading infrastructure, helping them optimise performance, meet regulatory obligations and improve client service. xMetrics® can also be integrated with existing systems where required, providing firms with a flexible pathway to modernisation. The platform is additionally available as a managed service, already proven in mission-critical deployments for major global institutions.

“InstrumentiX was founded to give trading firms the depth and flexibility of analytics they need to manage performance in real time,” said Steve Hicks, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at InstrumentiX. “Keysight’s investment validates that vision and equips us with the scale to accelerate innovation and reach new markets. Just as importantly, Keysight brings proven products such as their taps, packet brokers and best in class FPGA-based market data gap detection solution, along with a trusted global deployment and support organisation. That combination gives our customers additional confidence that xMetrics® is backed by a world-class partner, ensuring faster deployments, stronger service and the ability to expand seamlessly as their needs evolve.”

“Financial institutions are looking for advanced monitoring solutions that can keep up with the speed and complexity of today’s markets,” said Kevin Formby, Vice President, Finance and Capital Markets at Keysight. “We are delighted to deepen our relationship with InstrumentiX through this investment, which brings together their proven monitoring and analytics with our visibility technologies. This not only enables us to deliver end-to-end performance assurance that helps customers operate more efficiently and with greater confidence, but also further strengthens Keysight’s ability to support the financial markets sector with integrated solutions.”

Enhanced customer value through strategic synergies

Expanded global reach: Keysight’s global distribution and support presence will extend the availability of xMetrics® solutions to more markets worldwide.

Keysight’s global distribution and support presence will extend the availability of xMetrics® solutions to more markets worldwide. Integrated solutions: A unified offering that combines InstrumentiX’s analytics with Keysight’s visibility technologies for a complete view of trading performance.

A unified offering that combines InstrumentiX’s analytics with Keysight’s visibility technologies for a complete view of trading performance. Accelerated innovation: Joint R&D will speed delivery of new features and capabilities tailored to evolving market needs.

Joint R&D will speed delivery of new features and capabilities tailored to evolving market needs. Leading edge solutions: Advanced monitoring and analytics designed for the demands of high-speed trading and regulatory oversight.

Advanced monitoring and analytics designed for the demands of high-speed trading and regulatory oversight. Comprehensive support: Keysight will provide Level 1 and 2 support for joint deployments, enabling InstrumentiX to scale customer service globally.

Keysight will provide Level 1 and 2 support for joint deployments, enabling InstrumentiX to scale customer service globally. Modern architecture: The xMetrics® platform is purpose-built for today’s trading environments, can integrate with existing systems and is also available as a managed service to support flexible adoption.

Together, InstrumentiX and Keysight are providing trading firms with a modern alternative to outdated monitoring - delivering real-time transparency, resilience and performance across trading infrastructure, with the additional confidence that comes from a trusted global partner.

About InstrumentiX

InstrumentiX is a leader in performance monitoring and analytics for global financial markets. xMetrics®, the unique modular trading infrastructure monitoring and analytics solution, provides a real-time view of end-to-end performance of some of the world’s most complex trading environments. Committed to continuous innovation, InstrumentiX ensures trading businesses receive the actionable insight and transparency needed to optimise execution outcomes, drive business improvement and comply with regulatory requirements. InstrumentiX takes immense pride in partnering with our clients to help them gain competitive edge. www.instrumentix.co.uk

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defence, automotive, semiconductor, finance and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

