International Athletes Praise Philippines as World-Class Host After Historic Pole Vault Competition



International pole vaulters celebrate together at the conclusion of the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge in Makati City, Philippines, September 21, 2025. In photo [L-R]: Hokett Delos Santos (Philippines), Menno Vloon (Netherlands), Piotr Lisek (Poland), EJ Obiena (Philippines), Ben Broeders (Belgium), Thibaut Collet (France), Austin Miller (USA), Ersu Şaşma (Turkiye), Oleg Zernikel (Germany), and Matt Ludwig (USA).

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge, held on September 20 and 21, 2025, has successfully positioned the Philippines as a compelling host for future global sporting events, as it drew praises from international athletes who flew in for the historic competition.

The event, held at Ayala Triangle in Makati City, was the first-ever World Athletics-sanctioned “street vault” competition in Southeast Asia, gathering top athletes from eight nations and an excited crowd. The event was the shared vision of Filipino pole vault champion EJ Obiena, the Ayala Foundation, and the MVP Sports Foundation, with support from 32 partner organizations.

The seamless organization and vibrant fan support demonstrated the country's readiness to welcome the world, creating a sustainable blueprint for future large-scale events.

Speaking at the event, Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino highlighted its significance as a collective achievement. "This is not just a competition; this is a milestone that puts our country on the global athletics map," he said. "It took partnerships, shared dreams, and collective determination to bring a World Athletics-sanctioned competition to the Philippines for the first time. This is what happens when we work together toward a common goal."



Filipino pole vault champion EJ Obiena clears the bar at 5.80 meters, securing his historic hometown victory at the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge in Makati City, Philippines, September 21, 2025.



It was a memorable experience for the visiting athletes, who were unanimous in their positive feedback. Many noted the warm reception from the Filipino crowd and the professional execution of the competition.

France’s Thibaut Collet, who finished second, shared his thoughts on his first visit to the country. “In pole vault, we have a lot of competition in the streets around the world. This one was really impressive,” Collet said. “The crowd was amazing. It was beautiful and amazing.”

Piotr Lisek of Poland, who placed third, agreed, saying:“This event was 100-percent professional, so I am glad to be here.”

Obiena, who took the gold in the competition, said the event surpassed his expectations. "My dream was to have this on a much smaller scale," he shared. "I think we gave a really good show. Hopefully, everybody who organized this is happy, and we’ll get part two and part three. Now we have these athletes to say how good the Philippines is."

This event is the first initiative of a landmark partnership between the Ayala Foundation and the MVP Sports Foundation. The collaboration is a major effort to create sustainable pathways for more Filipino athletes to reach the global stage.

With a shared goal to uplift Philippine sports, the partnership signals the beginning of a new, collaborative chapter, poised to bring more world-class events to the country and provide a stronger bridge between the dreams of aspiring athletes and the reality of international competition.

The event was also a powerful showcase of private sector collaboration for a national cause. The call to realize EJ Obiena's dream united a broad coalition of support, led by Ayala Corporation. Industry-leading companies, including Globe, Smart, GCash, Maya, Ayala Land, Cignal, Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, BPI, BPI AIA, and Puma came together in a collective effort to champion Filipino athletes and build the country's reputation as a world-class host.

