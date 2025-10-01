PayPoint plc : Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together “PDMRs”)

1 October 2025

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 29 September 2025 that the second instalment of the final dividend paid by the Company on 26 September 2025 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 29 September 2025 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:

                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 29/09/2025
Purchase Price: £6.79
Nicholas Wiles41
Rob Harding15

2. The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of an acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) by a PDMR, Julian Coghlan. Details of which are set out below.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701061533

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Benjamin Ford
4. Rob Harding
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive Officer
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.799
2.£6.7968
3.£6.7943
4.£6.7915
5.£6.7934
6.£6.7935
7.£6.7926
8.£6.7976
9.£6.7946
10.£6.7995
11.£6.7996
12.£6.7941
13.£6.7928
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.9£6.79£61.15
2.68£6.79£461.99
3.43£6.79£292.14
4.15£6.79£101.91
5.34£6.79£231.00
6.35£6.79£237.79
7.26£6.79£176.64
8.76£6.79£516.34
9.46£6.79£312.52
10.95£6.79£645.43
11.96£6.79£652.22
12.41£6.79£278.55
13.28£6.79£190.23
e)Date of the transaction29 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJulian Coghlan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionPartnership shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.7986
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.86£6.79£584.28
e)Date of the transaction29 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON
   
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJulian Coghlan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
 nil86
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
 86nil86
e)Date of the transaction29 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

