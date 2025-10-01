PayPoint plc : Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together “PDMRs”)

1 October 2025
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together “PDMRs”)
1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 29 September 2025 that the second instalment of the final dividend paid by the Company on 26 September 2025 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 29 September 2025 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:
|
|Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 29/09/2025
Purchase Price: £6.79
|Nicholas Wiles
|41
|Rob Harding
|15
2. The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
This announcement includes details in respect of an acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) by a PDMR, Julian Coghlan. Details of which are set out below.
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701061533
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Julian Coghlan
|2. Simon Coles
|3. Benjamin Ford
|4. Rob Harding
|5. Mark Latham
|6. Tanya Murphy
|7. Stephen O’Neill
|8. Christopher Paul
|9. Anthony Sappor
|10. Josephine Toolan
|11. Katy Wilde
|12. Nicholas Wiles
|13. Nicholas Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.79
|9
|2.
|£6.79
|68
|3.
|£6.79
|43
|4.
|£6.79
|15
|5.
|£6.79
|34
|6.
|£6.79
|35
|7.
|£6.79
|26
|8.
|£6.79
|76
|9.
|£6.79
|46
|10.
|£6.79
|95
|11.
|£6.79
|96
|12.
|£6.79
|41
|13.
|£6.79
|28
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|9
|£6.79
|£61.15
|2.
|68
|£6.79
|£461.99
|3.
|43
|£6.79
|£292.14
|4.
|15
|£6.79
|£101.91
|5.
|34
|£6.79
|£231.00
|6.
|35
|£6.79
|£237.79
|7.
|26
|£6.79
|£176.64
|8.
|76
|£6.79
|£516.34
|9.
|46
|£6.79
|£312.52
|10.
|95
|£6.79
|£645.43
|11.
|96
|£6.79
|£652.22
|12.
|41
|£6.79
|£278.55
|13.
|28
|£6.79
|£190.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Coghlan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.79
|86
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|86
|£6.79
|£584.28
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Coghlan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Matching shares pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|86
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|86
|nil
|86
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue