PayPoint plc : Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together “PDMRs”)

1 October 2025

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 29 September 2025 that the second instalment of the final dividend paid by the Company on 26 September 2025 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 29 September 2025 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:









Dividend Shares

Purchase Date: 29/09/2025

Purchase Price: £6.79 Nicholas Wiles 41 Rob Harding 15

2. The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of an acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) by a PDMR, Julian Coghlan. Details of which are set out below.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Julian Coghlan 2. Simon Coles 3. Benjamin Ford 4. Rob Harding 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Josephine Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Wiles 13. Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.79 9 2. £6.79 68 3. £6.79 43 4. £6.79 15 5. £6.79 34 6. £6.79 35 7. £6.79 26 8. £6.79 76 9. £6.79 46 10. £6.79 95 11. £6.79 96 12. £6.79 41 13. £6.79 28 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 9 £6.79 £61.15 2. 68 £6.79 £461.99 3. 43 £6.79 £292.14 4. 15 £6.79 £101.91 5. 34 £6.79 £231.00 6. 35 £6.79 £237.79 7. 26 £6.79 £176.64 8. 76 £6.79 £516.34 9. 46 £6.79 £312.52 10. 95 £6.79 £645.43 11. 96 £6.79 £652.22 12. 41 £6.79 £278.55 13. 28 £6.79 £190.23 e) Date of the transaction 29 September 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON



