Tessellate Bio Appoints Katie Chapman as Chief Scientific Officer

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessellate Bio, a precision oncology company with a focus on developing novel synthetic lethality approaches, today announces the appointment of Dr. Katie Chapman as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

Katie has held the position of Head of Discovery Biology since joining the Company in 2022 following a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Since joining Tessellate Bio, she has played a significant role in advancing the Company’s pipeline and programs, including its ALT program which is partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim.

She succeeds Dr. Jürgen Moll, who is transitioning into a portfolio career and will remain with the Company as a Consultant.

Andree Blaukat, CEO, Tessellate Bio said, “Katie has already had a significant impact on Tessellate Bio as Head of Discovery Biology, and I am delighted to announce her appointment as CSO. I have no doubt her scientific knowledge, energy and commitment will continue to drive our success. I would also like to thank Jürgen for his immense contribution to the Company and am delighted that we will continue to draw on his depth of experience and his insights in his new role as Consultant.”

Katie Chapman, CSO, said: “I am hugely excited to be promoted to Tessellate Bio’s CSO. My career has been dedicated to delivering new medicines against a range of targets and, at Tessellate Bio, we have the opportunity to do that for cancer patients whose needs are not currently being met. I believe we have a great platform for the development of novel precision medicines which could turn cancer patients into cancer survivors.”

Katie is a skilled in vitro pharmacologist with a wealth of experience that spans over 15 years and a track record of delivery on diverse drug targets and in unlocking difficult to drug proteins. She joined Tessellate Bio from a VC-backed private biotech company where she was Biology Discovery Director and has previously held senior roles at MSD, Domainex, and as an Honorary Research Fellow at Imperial College London. She began her pharmaceutical career at GSK. Katie received her PhD from the University of Leeds, UK on the structure and function of GPCRs.

About Tessellate Bio

Tessellate Bio discovers and develops novel precision oncology medicines with the mission to turn cancer patients into cancer survivors. A private preclinical stage biotechnology company, Tessellate Bio is redefining Synthetic Lethality by developing drugs that target unexplored or difficult to drug pathways beyond Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD).

Led by an experienced team of drug hunters, the company is building a pipeline of first-in-class medicines based on cutting-edge research, sourced from international world-renowned laboratories and research centers. Tessellate’s strategy is to drive small molecule drug discovery and advance programs through clinical development either in house or in partnership with pharma.

The company’s program targeting ALT (Alternative Lengthening of Telomeres) is partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim. Its lead in-house program targets LoF (loss-of-function) to address cancers which are deficient in tumor suppressor retinoblastoma 1 (RB1) by targeting S-phase kinase associated protein 2 (SKP2).

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with research labs in Stevenage, UK, Tessellate Bio is supported by top-tier life science investors BioGeneration Ventures and Forbion. Academic Partners include the Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI), Australia, the Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine (GIMM), Portugal, and Omico (Australia).

