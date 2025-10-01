Bitwise lists Avalanche Staking ETP on Xetra, further adding to its suite of regulated staking products

Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP aims to offer investors exposure to performance of the AVAX token, as well as additional staking rewards .

aims to offer investors exposure to performance of the AVAX token, as well as additional staking rewards Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain enabling organizations to operate their own customizable networks, while remaining connected to broader crypto ecosystem.

enabling organizations to operate their own customizable networks, while remaining connected to broader crypto ecosystem. Staking: Avalanche ETP adds to the Bitwise index-linked staking ETP suite, designed to offer streamlined exposure to staking rewards without the need to manage technical aspects.





1 October 2025. Frankfurt: Bitwise today announces the launch of the Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP (Ticker AVNB; ISIN DE000A4APQX6) on Deutsche Börse Xetra. The product provides regulated exposure to the performance of the AVAX native token, while also aiming at capturing staking rewards without the need for investors to manage the technical aspects of the process. The ETP is designed to meet the rigorous standards of institutional investors, and aims to provide a competitive solution compared to similar AVAX staking products.

Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain built on the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism, which enables enterprises and institutions to launch dedicated blockchains that can be tailored for governance, compliance, and performance requirements, while remaining connected to the broader crypto ecosystem. Adoption of Avalanche has grown in recent years, with publicly reported initiatives including tokenization or pilot projects across financial services, payments and consumer applications.

The ETP is fully backed and issued in Germany, designed to deliver efficient staking returns with a low total cost of ownership. Staking rewards accumulate daily. By referencing the CF AVAX Staked Return Index benchmark, the product enables investors to track its performance, net of costs and fees, against the market standard.

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching the Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP, which opens the door for investors to access exposure to price movements in AVAX coupled with staking rewards through an exchange-traded total return product. Avalanche is recognized as a leading layer-1 blockchain, known for its scalability, energy efficiency, and fast transaction finality, and is driving adoption across areas such as payments, tokenized treasuries, event ticketing, collectibles, and gaming. This addition to the Bitwise lineup of institutional-grade crypto investment solutions reflects our mission to make digital assets accessible through high-quality, exchange traded products. By bringing AVAX staking into the ETP format, we’re enabling investors to participate in its growth potential with the confidence of Bitwise’s expertise and the safeguards of a regulated, transparent product structure.”

John Wu, President of Ava Labs, said: “Bitwise is helping open the door for traditional investors to engage with Avalanche in a way that feels familiar to them. Access through established market structures provides another path into the ecosystem, where developers are building high-performance applications across finance, payments, real-world assets, and beyond. We welcome efforts that make it easier for new participants to connect with the technology and contribute to Avalanche’s growth.”

The Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP is the fifth to be launched as part of Bitwise’s European Total Return product suite including the Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32; ISIN DE000A3G90G9), which recently surpassed $300 million in invested funds. Staking is a way to generate additional returns for crypto asset owners, allowing token holders to help validate transactions on the respective network, contributing to its security and reliability. In return, they earn additional tokens - so called staking rewards—similar to how dividends work in equity markets. The Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP offers investors a streamlined way to gain exposure to staking rewards without managing the technical aspects of staking or token custody directly. Additional benefits include daily liquidity and security stemming from cold storage of the tokens by a professional institutional custodian.

Investors can buy and sell Bitwise ETPs like stocks or ETFs through a securities account without the need for a new account or crypto wallet.

Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP Primary Ticker AVNB ISIN / WKN DE000A4APQX6 / A4APQX Index Benchmark CF AVAX Staked Return Index Target NET Staking Reward* 4.83%* TER 0.85% p.a.

* The Net Staking Reward represents the return that is aimed to be generated from staking the ETP’s assets in line with the benchmark, after deduction of the Staking Service Fee but before the annual management fee (TER 0.85% p.a.) is applied. The issuer retains 33% of the total staking rewards generated as a Staking Service Fee. This fee is used to cover the operational costs of maintaining the ETP’s staking infrastructure, including charges from staking service providers, and to support the ongoing management of the staking process. Rewards are credited to the ETP on a daily basis and reinvested automatically, which increases the cryptocurrency entitlement per ETP unit over time. The staking rate may vary depending on network conditions, reward levels, and overall market dynamics. Disclaimer: The stated staking reward is not a guarantee of future returns. Actual outcomes can differ due to factors such as protocol rules, validator participation, market volatility, network performance, usage, and validator transaction fees. Staking involves risks, including the potential loss of staked assets and accrued rewards in the event of slashing, penalties, smart contract vulnerabilities, protocol exploits, or other operational issues. More information available at www.bitwiseinvestments.eu/products.

Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:

Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly.

Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution.

Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP.





While there may be potential for significant gains, you are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit www.bitwiseinvestments.eu

- Ends -

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network’s architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world’s leading crypto specialist asset managers with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past five years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe’s most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the FCA. Bitwise exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Bitwise’s European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit http://www.bitwiseinvestments.eu



Media contacts:



JEA Associates

John McLeod

00 44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com

Important information

The information contained in this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH (“BEU”), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that certain products may not be available in all jurisdictions or may be offered exclusively to professional or qualified investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations, including MiFID II (EU), the Financial Services and Markets Act (UK), and the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Investors should consult their legal or financial advisors for guidance before making any financial decision. For more details, please visit our website or contact us directly via europe@bitwiseinvesmtents.com.

Opinions are those of Bitwise at the date of publication. They can change and there is no guarantee they will be met.



Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.