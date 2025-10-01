U.S. Anti-Venom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL, Merck & Co., and Pfizer

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Anti-Venom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Species (Snake, Scorpion, Spider), By Type (Polyvalent, Monovalent), By Mode of Action (Cytotoxic, Neurotoxic), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. anti-venom market size was estimated at USD 424.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 670.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expanding due to the rising incidence of venomous bites and stings, especially from snakes and insects.



Increased human interaction with venomous species is fueled by urbanization, deforestation, and climate change, which have impacted the habitats of these animals and brought them closer to populated areas. This trend has heightened the need for effective anti-venom treatments to reduce fatalities and long-term health complications associated with envenomation, driving the U.S. anti-venom industry.



Advancements in biotechnology significantly contribute to market growth. Innovations such as monoclonal antibody-based anti-venoms and recombinant DNA technologies have resulted in the development of more potent, safer, and targeted therapies. These improvements enhance treatment outcomes and help reduce production costs, making anti-venoms more accessible. The continuous research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, particularly in the U.S., foster innovation and the introduction of advanced anti-venom products tailored to specific venom types.



The U.S. market benefits from a robust healthcare system that facilitates rapid access to anti-venom treatments in emergency settings. The prevalence of outdoor recreational activities and expanding urban development into wildlife habitats increases the likelihood of encounters with venomous species, thereby driving market demand. Moreover, the presence of key industry players and ongoing government support for pharmaceutical innovation strengthen the market's growth prospects.





U.S. Anti-Venom Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. anti-venom market report based on species, type, mode of action, and end use.



Species Outlook

Snake

Common Cobra

Common Krait

Russell Viper

Others

Scorpion

Spider

Other

Type Outlook

Polyvalent

Monovalent

Mode of Action Outlook

Cytotoxic

Neurotoxic

Hemotoxic

Cardiotoxic

Myotoxic

Others

End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis : Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape : Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide. Future Trends : Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $424.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $670 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Anti-Venom Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. U.S. Anti-Venom Market: Species Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. U.S. Anti-Venom Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. U.S. Anti-Venom Market: Mode of Action Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. U.S. Anti-Venom Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Company Profiles

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ekuoa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment