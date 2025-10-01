Pharmaceutical Vials Market Research Report 2025-2035: Rising Vaccination Drives Spur Demand for Safe and High-Quality Pharmaceutical Vials

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Vials Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Fabrication Material Used, Sterilization Status, and Key Geographies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical vials market valued at USD 11.03 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Primary packaging material such as pharmaceutical glass vials play a crucial role in preserving the stability, efficacy and safety of the drug as it is in direct contact with the packaged therapeutic. Additionally, pharmaceutical primary packaging material assists in maintaining the sterility and quality of a drug product, while also providing information related to its identity and, in certain cases, dosing instructions. Moreover, given the high demand for parenteral formulations and rising vaccination campaigns, there is an urgent need for safe and high-quality pharmaceutical vials, for storing and distributing such formulations in large quantities, across the world.

Despite being the most preferred packaging system, traditional vials are often associated with certain challenges, including chances of breakage under extreme conditions, absence of relevant information (serial or batch number) on the package and potential to delaminate. As a result, several pharmaceutical vials manufacturers are exploring novel techniques to overcome the aforementioned challenges associated with conventional pharmaceutical vials in order to create better packaging solutions.

In fact, pharmaceutical vial manufacturers are constantly innovating and creating newer and better packaging solutions in order to meet the changing demands of next generation drug products. Examples of some advancements in this domain include the use of pre-sterilized vials, development of numerous coating materials and adoption of smart drug delivery technologies.

Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the pharmaceutical vial domain, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of fabrication material involved, sterilization status, type of partners and regional distribution of the partnerships.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the pharmaceutical vial domain, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of fabrication material involved, sterilization status, type of partners and regional distribution of the partnerships. Upcoming Trends in Pharmaceutical Packaging: An in-depth analysis of key trends that are likely to impact the future adoption of novel primary packaging systems. Further, a Harvey ball analysis, focusing on the relative effect of each trend on the overall pharmaceutical packaging industry.

An in-depth analysis of key trends that are likely to impact the future adoption of novel primary packaging systems. Further, a Harvey ball analysis, focusing on the relative effect of each trend on the overall pharmaceutical packaging industry. Demand Analysis: A detailed analysis of the current and future demand for pharmaceutical vials, based on various parameters, such as type of fabrication material used, sterilization status and regions.

A detailed analysis of the current and future demand for pharmaceutical vials, based on various parameters, such as type of fabrication material used, sterilization status and regions. Case Study: A detailed discussion on the use of robotic machinery in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, describing the advantages of using automation / automated technologies in such processes.

A detailed discussion on the use of robotic machinery in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, describing the advantages of using automation / automated technologies in such processes. Case Study: A detailed discussion on pre-sterilized / RTU pharmaceutical vials that are currently available. Additionally, the section discusses various sterilization techniques used for primary packaging materials and the advantages of RTU container-closure systems.

Presently, more than 240 pharmaceutical vials are available / being developed by close to 95 manufacturers; most of these players are based in the developed such as North America and Europe.

Majority of the pharmaceutical vials are fabricated using glass and are available in a variety of volumes; screw caps are amongst the preferred type of vial caps used for such containers.

Owing to the various benefits, glass emerged as the most preferred fabrication material used for pharmaceutical vials; common types of glass used include type I borosilicate glass (65%) and type III soda-lime glass (16%).

Majority (60%) of the pharmaceutical vials have a capacity to hold less than 50 ml of drug product; however, very few (8%) vials are capable of storing more than 100 ml of therapeutic products.

More than 60% of the pharmaceutical vials are designed to be used with screw caps; examples of such vials include 1-Clic Vial System, CryoClearT vials, NextGenT V-Vial, Pyrofree vials and Sterile CryoSure Vial.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies in order to enhance their respective product portfolios.

Over the years, industry players have established several deals to further advance the development / enable the improvement of their proprietary pharmaceutical vials.

The partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 30% in the past few years.

Both established players and new entrants have forged strategic partnerships in the recent past; acquisitions emerged as the prominent type of partnership model.

Current industry trends support the growing need for innovative packaging solutions, primarily to accommodate large scale and specialized production / packaging requirements of increasingly complex drug products.

Close to 40 players claim to provide a wide range of robotic machinery, having different degrees of freedom, offering notable productivity and cost optimization opportunities.

Pharmaceutical vials have been in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic to store and package the novel vaccines and experimental therapies in large quantities.

The estimated market opportunity for pharmaceutical vials is expected to be well distributed across different types of fabrication material, sterilization status and geographical regions.

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

