Vector Purification Research Report 2025-2035: 100+ Products, 1,000+ Clinical Trials and Rising Demand for Adenoviral and Lentiviral Therapies Drive Global Growth

Viral vectors are the biological tools that are used to transport genetic material to the target cell. Despite being a complex and resource-intensive process, development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies has gained substantial momentum, with an increasing number of clinical programs moving to later-phase clinical trials and towards market approval.

There are currently over 30 commercially available cell and gene therapy products, along with hundreds of ongoing clinical trials for these innovative therapies. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a notable rise in the number of therapies that are currently under intervention in clinical trials. However, the current purification methods for viral vectors involve a multitude of steps, which are known to be associated with high product losses and lower yields.

Gradually, rising demand for viral vectors coupled with lack of scalability and other concerns related to downstream purification, have led stakeholders in this domain to undertake various initiatives to develop novel and effective solution for virus purification. Recently, stakeholders have begun relying more on affinity chromatography-based virus purification regimens. Further, there are several companies that claim to offer a diverse range of innovative solutions for vector purification, including filter plates, prepacked chromatography columns and resins, and consolidated kits.

Vector Purification Market: Key Insights

Over 100 viral vector purification products, involving the use of a variety of downstream processing techniques, have been developed to improve virus recovery and facilitate effective removal of contaminants / impurities.

Most of the available virus purification products have been designed for small / clinical scale use, catering to specific requirements of different types of vectors; North America emerged as the hub of development of such solutions.

Given the surge in R&D on viral vector-based vaccines in the current crisis, the demand for large scale virus purification solutions is anticipated to be on the rise.

Adenoviral vectors are widely used in cell and gene therapies; hence, several players offer products, such as kits, resins and columns, for such viruses.

Majority of developers are based in North America; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the large players based in the region.

Over the years, more than 1,000 clinical trials, evaluating various viral vector-based therapies and vaccines, across a wide range of diseases, have been registered and are being conducted in different global regions.

In order to augment and further optimize existing virus purification processes, several viral vector drug developers and manufacturers are likely to forge alliances with purification product developers.

Over 35 players across the globe are capable of manufacturing different types of viral vectors at commercial scale, either for in-house requirements or as part of contract manufacturing engagements.

Owing to the rise in R&D initiatives focused on viral cell and gene therapies, the clinical and commercial demand for various types of viral vectors is expected to increase, across a variety of therapeutic indications.

Since only a few genetically modified therapies have been approved, the current demand is being driven by the patients enrolled in various clinical trials for viral vector-based therapies.

Currently, over 40% of commercial demand is attributed to adenoviruses due to their wide use in marketed therapies; further, lentiviruses contribute to about 35% of the clinical demand.

Majority of viral vectors are being developed for patients suffering from oncological disorders; in the coming years, neurological disorders and muscular disorders, are likely to generate a significant demand.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period, and the opportunity is likely to be distributed across different types of purification techniques, viral vectors and key geographical regions.

Vector Purification Market: Research Coverage

Strategic Partner Analysis: A detailed analysis of the potential strategic partners for viral vector purification product developers, based on various parameters, such as type of viral vector, developer strength, operational strength, therapeutic area, strength of clinical pipeline and strength of preclinical pipeline.

A detailed analysis of the potential strategic partners for viral vector purification product developers, based on various parameters, such as type of viral vector, developer strength, operational strength, therapeutic area, strength of clinical pipeline and strength of preclinical pipeline. Clinical Trial Analysis: An in-depth analysis of clinical studies of different viral-vector based therapies, examining factors, such as registration year, phase of development, trial status, type of therapy, therapeutic area, type of sponsor / collaborator, geographical location, number of patients enrolled and key players.

An in-depth analysis of clinical studies of different viral-vector based therapies, examining factors, such as registration year, phase of development, trial status, type of therapy, therapeutic area, type of sponsor / collaborator, geographical location, number of patients enrolled and key players. Demand Analysis: A detailed analysis of the current and future demand for viral vectors, based on various parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency, dose strength, type of viral vector, type of therapy, therapeutic are and geographical location.

A detailed analysis of the current and future demand for viral vectors, based on various parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency, dose strength, type of viral vector, type of therapy, therapeutic are and geographical location. Case Study 1: A detailed discussion on tangential flow filtration (TFF), representing the role, advantages and disadvantages of the various techniques used for purification of viral vectors; featuring the details of products used for TFF, including product type, scale of operation, membrane material, flow rate and filtration area.

A detailed discussion on tangential flow filtration (TFF), representing the role, advantages and disadvantages of the various techniques used for purification of viral vectors; featuring the details of products used for TFF, including product type, scale of operation, membrane material, flow rate and filtration area. Case Study 2: Elaborate assessment of viral vector manufacturers providing commercial scale production, focusing on details, such as year of establishment, company size, type of viral vector, purpose of production, location of headquarters and manufacturing facilities.

