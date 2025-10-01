Dental Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Dental Consumables Market to Double by 2033 Amid Rising Demand

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dental Implants, Crowns & Bridges, Dental Biomaterials), By Specialty (General, Pediatric, Endodontics), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental consumables market size was estimated at USD 36.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 73.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of dental disorders, increasing awareness about oral hygiene, technological advancements in dental materials, a growing elderly population, and higher demand for cosmetic dentistry.



In addition, expanding dental tourism, particularly in emerging economies, and increased investments in dental infrastructure further support market expansion. According to data published by WHO in March 2025, oral diseases affect an estimated 3.7 billion people.





The increasing prevalence of dental caries and tooth decay is a key driver of growth in the global market. Dental decay remains one of the most widespread chronic conditions, affecting billions worldwide, particularly children, adolescents, and older adults. Factors such as poor dietary habits, high sugar consumption, inadequate oral hygiene, and limited access to preventive dental care in low- and middle-income countries have contributed to a surge in untreated dental cavities. This rising burden of dental disease has led to greater demand for restorative dental procedures, such as fillings, crowns, root canal treatments, and extractions, which require a high volume of consumables, including dental cements, bonding agents, composite resins, impression materials, and dental amalgams.



Furthermore, the growing awareness of oral health and its link to systemic health has driven increased use of preventive consumables, such as fluoride varnishes, sealants, and desensitizing agents, as the number of patients requiring treatment increases. For instance, according to data published by CDC in May 2024, over 50% of children between the ages of 6 and 8 have at least one cavity in their primary teeth, a trend that persists into adolescence, with a similar percentage of 12 to 19-year-olds experiencing cavities in their permanent teeth.



Technological advancements driving the dental consumables market include developing next-generation dental implant systems for improved osseointegration, surgical efficiency, and immediate loading protocols. Innovations such as deep conical connections, enhanced macro designs, and proprietary implant-abutment interfaces enable greater primary stability, even in challenging bone conditions. These advancements support minimally invasive procedures, reduce treatment time, and improve long-term prosthetic outcomes-thereby increasing the adoption of advanced implants and associated consumables across diverse clinical settings.

The increase in dentists worldwide contributes to expanding the dental consumables market. As more dental professionals enter the workforce, particularly in emerging economies and urban areas, the volume of dental procedures performed rises, leading to higher consumption of materials such as restorative products, preventive consumables, and infection control items. Furthermore, new dental clinics and practices are being established to accommodate growing patient demand, increasing the procurement of single-use items and diagnostic tools, all of which are part of the consumables market. In developed regions, the trend toward practice consolidation and group dental practices also promotes bulk purchasing of advanced consumables and adoption of digital dentistry, thereby boosting demand for high-quality, tech-compatible materials. For instance, registered dentists in Australia were 19,600 in 2022, with nearly 90% employed in their field.



In 2023, the World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA) launched the Global Maternal and Child Oral Health Initiative to promote oral health equity worldwide. This initiative underscores the critical importance of addressing oral health disparities among pregnant women, infants, and young children, who are often underserved in public health systems. By integrating oral health into maternal and child health programs, the initiative seeks to improve access to preventive care, promote early intervention, and reduce the global burden of dental diseases in vulnerable populations. It also advocates policy reforms, workforce training, and public awareness campaigns to ensure equitable oral health outcomes across all communities.



Global Dental Consumables Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global dental consumables market report based on product, specialty, end use, and region.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $73.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Dental Consumables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of dental diseases

3.2.1.2. Growing incidence of dental decay

3.2.1.3. Increased government initiatives

3.2.1.4. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraints analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited reimbursement for dental treatments

3.2.3. Market opportunities analysis

3.2.3.1. Rising demand in emerging markets

3.2.3.2. Growth in cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry

3.2.4. Market challenges analysis

3.2.4.1. High cost of advanced consumables

3.2.4.2. Limited access in rural and underserved areas

3.3. Dental Consumables Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Dental Consumables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dental Consumables Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Dental Consumables Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Dental Consumables Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033

4.4. Dental Implants

4.5. Crowns & Bridges

4.6. Dental Biomaterials

4.7. Orthodontic Materials

4.8. Endodontic Materials

4.9. Periodontic Materials

4.10. Dentures

4.11. CAD/CAM Devices

4.12. Retail Dental Hygiene Essentials

4.13. Others



Chapter 5. Dental Consumables Market: Specialty Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dental Consumables Market: Specialty Dashboard

5.2. Dental Consumables Market: Specialty Movement Analysis

5.3. Dental Consumables Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Specialty, 2021 to 2033

5.4. General

5.5. Pediatric

5.6. Endodontics

5.7. Oral Surgery



Chapter 6. Dental Consumables Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Dental Consumables Market: End Use Dashboard

6.2. Dental Consumables Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Dental Consumables Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Dental Clinics



Chapter 7. Dental Consumables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Specialty, End Use, and Region



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Manufacturers

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Holding

Septodont Holding

Komet Dental (Brasseler GmbH & Co. KG group)

3M

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Ivoclar

Coltene Group

Benco Dental

Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

GC Asia Dental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqk7sq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment