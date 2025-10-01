Biologics Contract Research Organization Research Report 2025-2035: 160 Players Identified as Big Pharma Outsources 45% of R&D to Clinical and Specialty Service Providers

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Research Organization Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics contract research organization market valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Biologics represent one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry. This can be attributed to the rapid pace of innovation in this field, driven by the need for effective and personalized pharmacological interventions. However, the development and clinical testing of biologics is a highly complex and costly process that demands specialized expertise and advanced bioprocessing technologies. As a result, many biopharmaceutical companies are choosing to outsource their drug discovery and clinical research operations.

Currently, biopharmaceutical companies are embracing a business model, wherein the development processes are outsourced to external service providers, whereas the company itself is responsible for the R&D of drugs. These external research service providers are various biopharma contract research organizations (CRO) that take on one or more responsibilities typically held by a developer.

Examples of such responsibilities include protocol design, selection or monitoring of investigations, evaluation of reports, and preparation of documentation for submission to the US FDA. Key advantages offered by biopharma CRO include time efficiency, cost effectiveness, key to innovation, and quality innovation. Consequently, the biologics contract research organization market is anticipated to expand gradually to fulfil the growing R&D demands of biopharmaceutical sponsors.

Biologics Contract Research Organization Market: Key Insights

Presently, 160 players claim to have the necessary capabilities to offer contract research services and clinical trial support for different types of biopharmaceutical products.

About 50% of all the players offer only clinical services; of these, 12% CROs provide all the services associated with clinical research of biologics.

The current market landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of well-established players and specialty service providers, having extensive portfolios to support preclinical and clinical research.

It is estimated that big pharma players presently outsource close to 45% of their internal R&D operations to CROs.

More than two-thirds of the contract research service providers are based in North America and Europe; most of these players are small and mid-sized companies.

In order to gain a competitive edge, companies are actively expanding their existing capabilities in order to further augment their respective offerings and also comply with evolving industry benchmarks.

Over 8,000 product candidates are currently being evaluated / under development biologic drug developers, presenting opportunities in the biologics contract research organization market.

The growing interest of stakeholders in this field is also reflected in the increase in partnership activity in the recent past; since 2016, industry players have signed multiple deals with sponsor and / or other CROs.

Close to 20% of the CROs provide research services for biologics at the clinical and preclinical scales.

With the rising demand for one-stop shops, industry stakeholders are actively consolidating their capabilities related to biopharmaceutical research, mostly through mergers and acquisitions, and internal expansions.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~13% in the coming decade; the opportunity is likely to be well distributed across therapeutic areas, scales of operation, types of biologics, end users and geographical regions.

Biologics Contract Research Organization Market: Research Coverage

Benchmarking Analysis: A comprehensive benchmark analysis of players engaged in biologics contract research organization market based on the capabilities of companies with a peer groups with an aim to gain a competitive edge.

A comprehensive benchmark analysis of players engaged in biologics contract research organization market based on the capabilities of companies with a peer groups with an aim to gain a competitive edge. Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the biologics contract research organization market, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed), scale of operation and geography.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the biologics contract research organization market, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed), scale of operation and geography. Mergers and Acquisitions: An in-depth analysis of the mergers and acquisitions undertaken in this domain, based on relevant parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of collaboration, geography, most active acquirers, ownership change matrix, key value drivers and acquisition deal multiples.

An in-depth analysis of the mergers and acquisitions undertaken in this domain, based on relevant parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of collaboration, geography, most active acquirers, ownership change matrix, key value drivers and acquisition deal multiples. Attractiveness Competitiveness Matrix: A comprehensive acquisition target analysis, considering the historical trend of the activity of companies that have acquired other firms since 2016, and providing a means for other industry players to identify potential acquisition targets.

A comprehensive acquisition target analysis, considering the historical trend of the activity of companies that have acquired other firms since 2016, and providing a means for other industry players to identify potential acquisition targets. SWOT Analysis: An analysis of industry affiliated trends, opportunities and challenges, which are likely to impact the evolution of biologics contract research organization market; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, assessing the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in the Biologics Contract Research Organization Market Profiled in the Report

Biocon

Covance

ICON

Medpace

Pharmaron

PPD

PRA Health Sciences

Syneos Health

Vimta Labs

WuXi AppTec

Report Scope:

Type of Biologic

Vaccines

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins / Peptides

Others

Scale of Operation

Clinical Operations

Preclinical Operations

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Inflammatory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x53pz8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments