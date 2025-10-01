Revolutionizing Smart Packaging: Stakeholders' Guide to Fit-for-Purpose Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging, Labels & Tags - Markets & Technologies, Opportunities & Trends, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Packaging encompasses diverse product technologies, features, functionalities, and applications, marking a new frontier in the industry. In an updated version of the 2022 report, the latest edition provides a comprehensive guide for stakeholders and solution providers. It serves as a roadmap offering insights to develop strategies and actionable plans to capitalize on smart packaging's potential.

The report covers the ramifications, benefits, requirements, and opportunities inherent in smart packaging. It advises smart packaging solution providers on developing purpose-fit technologies and collaborations. Packaging and label converters are guided on customizing offerings to meet the diverse needs of vertical markets, product categories, and customers, while brand owners receive insights on deploying smart packaging technologies for optimal outcomes and ROI.

Report Highlights:

Actual & potential areas of applications & functionalities that have been identified

An in-depth analysis of a number of relevant technologies & concepts that are driving rapid market evolution & development

Important recent developments highlighted & incorporated into the report For example, the rapidly emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI) empowered image processing technology - Both online eCommerce & offline traditional channels bricks & mortar channels

Major potential benefits for stakeholders (eg, brand owners, retailers & other interested parties)

Business & market opportunities for solution providers, brand owners, retailers, packaging/label converters as well as consumers

How the World has changed post COVID-19 to identify opportunities & threats arising from the fast-changing scene in smart packaging and to provide 'quantitative' estimates of such opportunities.

The report contains quantitative analysis & market sizing estimates for Smart Packaging in 2025 with forecasts to 2030 & longer terms predictions to 2035 in a global context.

Vertical Markets

The report covers 5 selected vertical markets that have been identified as having significant further potential

Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals

Alcoholic & non-alcoholic Drinks

Beauty & Personal Care / Toiletries & Cosmetics

Automotive (aftermarket)

Food

The evolution of each of these markets is examined in detail in the report. Within each of these vertical markets, there are typically an array of product categories, leading to many areas of potential opportunity.

Many smart packaging implementations have already been rolled out commercially across the verticals listed above; from high value niche products, to generic commodity mass market scenarios.

Within the major packaging markets listed above, the further potential opportunities of smart packaging are very substantial across a number of areas & applications:

Technology is advancing

Costs are coming down

Related infrastructure is growing.

Numerous Case Studies are contained in the report.

Key Observations - Smart Packaging

Packaging is an ideal carrier for enhanced digital functionalities Enabled by a unique code on every item level unit of packaging, connectivity turns packaging into data carriers

There is robust & growing demand for Smart Packaging - It may still be seen as relatively early days for smart packaging, which is set for a renewed surge of strong growth over the next few years.

Smartphones are a key enabler for smart packaging & they are ubiquitous

Any physical item of packaging can be transformed into a digital platform that connects brands directly to the online world, forming a new kind of communication channel.

Key Topics Covered:

Aims & Scope of this Research

Selected Vertical Markets

Some Key Observations - Smart Packaging

Evolution of Packaging to Smart

Areas of Opportunity - Smart Packaging - Technology

Unique ID / Gateway to the Internet

Digital Twins - Enhanced Visibility

Multiple Functionalities - Enhanced ROI

Routes to Market - Omnichannel - New Retail

Smartphones Play a Key Role for Smart Packaging

Dramatic Rise of eCommerce

Digital Platforms & eCommerce

Post COVID Pandemic - Enduring Challenges

Circular Economy - A High Priority - Smart Packaging Has a Role

Digital Watermarks - Circular Economy

Regulations, Government Initiatives & Serialisation Mandates

Industry 4.0 - Implications for Smart Packaging

The Internet of Packaging (IoP)

Huge Advances in AI-powered Image Processing / Recognition

