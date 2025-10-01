Automated Cell Processing System Market Research, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Cell Processing System Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Cell Therapy Processing Step, Scale of Operation, End User, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated cell processing system market valued at USD 220 million in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

Recently there has been a rise in the number of cell therapies candidates, driven by numerous developmental breakthroughs in the biotechnology industry. In fact, more than 2,000 cell and gene therapy candidates are currently being investigated for the treatment of a myriad of disease indications. Further, the results of FDA approved therapies demonstrated the vast potential of cellular therapies in the treatment of oncological disorders, rare diseases, and chronic diseases. Thus, this therapeutic modality has garnered considerable attention from players engaged in the healthcare industry in the past few years.

However, the conventional cell therapy manufacturing process is labor-intensive and time-consuming which results in high cost of production. Moreover, this manual process of cell therapy manufacturing leads to batch-to-batch variation. Consequently, there is an emerging and pressing need for more sophisticated and time efficient solutions for production.

Over the years, several advanced and innovative automation tools and technologies have been developed. These automated and closed cell processing systems have been demonstrated to hold the potential for significant reduction in the cost associated with the manufacturing of advanced cell therapies. One such automated system, namely GMP-In-A Box, offers several advantages, including increased throughput, decreased idle time between batch runs and reduced manual labor. Owing to such benefits of automation, the cell processing systems market is poised to witness lucrative growth in the coming future.

Automated Cell Processing System Market: Key Insights

Presently, over 60 innovative, automated and closed systems have been developed by different companies in order to automate various stages of cell therapy development, production, and cryopreservation.

The market landscape is fragmented, featuring both established players and new entrants, engaged in developing novel technologies with distinct features, for processing cells across different scales of operation.

Since 2010, many startups, focused on developing automated and closed cell processing systems, have been established; this upcoming domain has captured the interest of both big and small players.

The majority of the available systems are compliant with the current regulatory requirements; examples include BATON, NANT 001, robotic cell culture systems and the volta loop.

The increasing interest of stakeholders in this field is also reflected in the recent partnership activity; most recent deals are focused on novel technologies and involve the active participation of both international and indigenous players.

The number of partnerships in this domain have increased at a CAGR of 24%; more than 70% of these partnerships have been signed since 2018.

Several deals focused on utilization or integration of SA25 aseptic filling work cell (vanrx pharma systems) were signed for fill / finish of cell therapy products.

In pursuit of a competitive advantage, equipment developers are presently focusing on the integration of advanced features into their respective products and affiliated offerings.

An evaluation of more than 300+ stakeholders engaged in the development of cell therapies, including big pharma players, reveals several likely strategic partnership opportunities for equipment providers in this field.

Given their cost saving potential across different processing steps, we expect the automated and closed cell therapy systems market to grow at an annualized rate of 16% over the next decade.

Automated Cell Processing System Market: Research Coverage

Product Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of automated and closed systems, examining factors, such as supplier power and portfolio-related parameters.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of automated and closed systems, examining factors, such as supplier power and portfolio-related parameters. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key players that are engaged in offering automated and closed cell therapy processing systems, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available), detailed description of the system(s) they offer and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key players that are engaged in offering automated and closed cell therapy processing systems, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available), detailed description of the system(s) they offer and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the automated cell processing system market, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of therapy, type of cell processing step, key automated and closed cell processing systems, partner's focus area, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed), and geographical location of collaborators.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the automated cell processing system market, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of therapy, type of cell processing step, key automated and closed cell processing systems, partner's focus area, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed), and geographical location of collaborators. Big Pharma Initiatives: A comprehensive evaluation of recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players engaged in the automated cell processing system market.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in the Automated Cell Processing System Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Cytiva (Acquired by Danaher Corporation)

Cellular Therapeutics

Lonza

Merck

Pall (Acquired by Danaher Corporation)

Terumo BCT

ThermoGenesis

Report Scope:

Cell Therapy Processing Step

Apheresis

Separation

Expansion

Harvest

Fill / Finish

Cryopreservation

Thawing

Scale of Operation

Pre-clinical / Clinical Operations

Commercial Organizations

End User

Hospitals / Medical Centers / Clinics / Research Institutes / Academic Institutes

Cell Therapy Manufacturers / Developers

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx8zl4

