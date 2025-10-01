Building Materials Market Size to Worth USD 2.17 Trillion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building materials market size was valued at USD 1.45 trillion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 2.17 trillion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Buildings Materials Overview:

The building materials market encompasses the global supply and demand for materials used in construction, renovation, and infrastructure, ranging, renovation, and infrastructure, ranging from cement, metals, wood, ceramics, to advanced composites and polymers. According to the source, growth is being fuelled by rapid urbanization, rising infrastructure investments, expansion of residential and commercial construction, increasing adoption of green and sustainable building solutions, and the integration of innovative technologies such as modular construction, 3D printing, and digital tools like BIM.

Building Materials Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific building materials market size was estimated at USD 0.73 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.09 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the building materials market in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 50% share in the market in 2024.

By region, the Middle East and Africa are expected to have significant growth in the market in the forecast period.

By product type, the cement & concrete segment dominated the market in 2024. The cement & concrete segment held approximately 38% share in the market in 2024.

By product type, the composites & polymers segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the residential construction segment dominated the market in 2024. The residential construction segment held approximately 35% share in the market in 2024.

By application, the commercial & industrial projects segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By material type, the natural materials segment dominated the market in 2024. The natural materials segment held approximately 41% share in the market in 2024.

By material type, the engineered & sustainable materials segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By enterprise type, the construction & infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2024. The construction & infrastructure segment held approximately 40% share in the market in 2024.

By enterprise type, the DIY & home improvement segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By enterprise type, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024. The large enterprises segment held approximately 60% share in the market in 2024.

By enterprise type, the SMEs (regional suppliers) segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Building Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 1.57 trillion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 2.17 trillion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.11% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2020 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Product Type, By Application, By Material Type, By End-User Industry, By Enterprise Size, By Region Key companies profiled LafargeHolcim, CEMEX , HeidelbergCement , Saint-Gobain , CRH plc , Boral Limited , China National Building Material Group (CNBM) , ACC Limited, Ultratech Cement , Taiwan Cement Corporation, Knauf Gips KG , James Hardie Industries , RPM International Inc. , Owens Corning , U.S. Concrete , Kingfisher plc , CRH Asia , Jushi Group Co., Ltd. , Sika AG , Georgia-Pacific LLC

Types of Building Materials

At Materials Market we sell a full range of all the building materials needed for a domestic or construction project.

Bulk Materials:



Bulk building materials covers blocks, bricks, cement, and sand. These are the building materials that are essential to the construction of a new structure or if you were to repair an existing structure. Our building blocks consist of Celcom blocks and hollow dense blocks.

Sheet Materials:



We sell a range of timber sheets, such as plywood, chipboard flooring, OSB and MDF. They are suitable for a full range of applications, for example tongue and groove chipboard flooring can be used in loft after insulation has been laid. The use of MDF materials has many benefits and is typically used for creating furniture.

Timber:



Our timber materials range can used in any project, we sell roof battens and timber by different sizes, from 2x2 to 8x2. When buying building materials for you project, timber usually is a prominent part and has many benefits, such as being used in a loft as battens or building a suspended floor.

Accessories



Building materials accessories are often forgotten during a project, but accessories such as wall ties, screws and sealants are essential on site during a construction project.

Here Are Some Of The Top Products In The Building Materials Market

Cement- Core binding material used in concrete and mortar; essential for all construction. Concrete- Composite material made from cement, water, and aggregates; used in structures, roads. Aggregates- Sand, gravel, crushed stone used in concrete, roads, and foundations. Steel (Rebar, Structural)- Reinforcement for concrete; essential for buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. Bricks and Blocks- Used for walls, foundations, and facades; includes clay, fly ash, and concrete bricks. Glass- Used in windows, facades, and insulation; includes float glass and tempered glass. Gypsum Board (Drywall)- Widely used for interior walls and ceilings in residential and commercial buildings. Insulation Materials- Includes fiberglass, foam, and mineral wool for thermal and acoustic efficiency. Roofing Materials- Includes tiles, shingles, and metal sheets for weatherproof building coverage. Wood (Lumber, Plywood)- Traditional material for framing, flooring, and finishes in residential construction.

What Are The Major Trends In The Building Materials Market ?

Growing preference for sustainable and green building and green building materials, such as low emission cement, recycled aggregates, and bio-based insulation.

Rising use of advanced and innovative materials like composites, lightweight materials, smart materials, and Nano formulations for enhanced durability and performance.

Increasing adoption of prefabrication, modular construction, and ready-made building components to reduce construction time and costs.

Integration of digital technologies including building information Modelling (BIM) and automated production systems to improve efficiency and quality control.

Growing focus on construction methods like 3D printing to enable custom designs, reduce waste, and support novel architectural forms.



How Does AI Influence The Growth Of The Building Materials Market In 2025?

In 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) is posed to significantly influence the building materials market by enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the construction lifecycle. AI driven tools are enabling precise material selection, reducing waste, and optimizing logistics, thereby minimizing emissions during construction. Additionally, AI facilitates the development of real time digital twins, allowing for innovative designs and improved project planning. These advancements contribute to cost savings, faster project timelines, and higher quality outcomes. Moreover, AI’s role in predictive analytics and automation is transforming project management and site safety, leading to more streamlined operations. As the construction industry increasingly adopts AI technologies, the demand for AI integrated building materials is expected to rise, driving market growth and fostering a more sustainable and efficient construction ecosystems.

Building Materials Market Growth Factors

Growth Factors

Is Sustainability Driving The Market?

The growing emphasis on environmental responsibility is significantly impacting the building material sector. There is a noticeable shift toward eco-friendly materials, such as recycled aggregates and low emission cement, as construction projects aim to meet stringent carbon reduction targets. This trend is not only innovation in material development but also aligning with global sustainability goals, thereby expanding market opportunities.

Is Urban Expansion Fuelling Demand?

Rapid urbanization is major catalyst for the building materials market. As populations in urban continue to grow, there is an increased demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructural developments. This surge in construction activities drives the need for a diverse range of building materials, contributing to the market’s expansion.

Market Opportunity

Is Modular Construction Reshaping The Industry?

Modular construction is gaining traction as a solution to address labour shortages and reduce construction timelines. This approach involves prefabricating building components off-site and assembling them on-site, leading to faster project completion and cost savings. The adoption of modular construction is particularly beneficial in urban areas with limited space and high demand for housing. As cities seek efficient and scalable building solutions, modular construction presents a viable option for meeting housing needs.

Are Green Building Materials Gaining Popularity?

The demand for green building materials is on the rise as environmental concerns become more prominent. Materials such as recycled aggregated, low-emission cement, and sustainable insulation are being prioritized to reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects. Regulatory frameworks and societal shifts towards sustainability are driving this trend. Embracing green building materials not only contributes to environmental conservation but also aligns with global sustainability goals.

Limitations In The Building Materials Market

Supply chain disruption: the construction industry faces challenges including shifting demand, material shortages, slow communication, and disruption from COVID, inflation, and geopolitical tensions.

Rising material costs: the rise in building materials costs is harming housing affordability as the trade war on softwood lumber, steel, aluminium, and other imported materials and equipment exacerbate price volatility and drive-up housing costs.

Building Materials Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights

Why Did the Cement and Concrete Segment Dominated the Building Materials Market?

The cement and concrete segment registered its dominance over the market in 2024. Cement and concrete have long been the cornerstone of the construction industry, owing to their durability, versatility, and cost effectiveness. These materials are integral to a wide range of construction projects, from residential building to large-scale infrastructure. Their dominance is further bolstered by advancements in concrete technology, such as the development of high performance and self-healing concretes, which enhance the longevity and sustainability of structure. Additionally, the widespread availability of raw materials and established supply chains contribute to the continued preference for cement and concrete in construction projects.

The composites and polymers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Composites and polymers are margining as significant players in the market, driven by their lightweight nature, lightweight nature, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility. These materials are increasingly being utilized in applications, requiring high strength to weight ratios, such as facades, rooting, and flooring systems. The growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices has also spurred interest in composites and polymers, as they can be engineered to meet specific performance criteria while reducing environmental impact. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the properties of these materials, further accelerating their adoption in the construction industry.

Application Insights

Why Did The Residential Construction Segment Dominated The Building Materials Market?

The residential construction segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024. This dominance is fuelled by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and government initiatives aimed at addressing housing shortages. The demand for residential buildings drives the consumption of various building materials, including cement, aggregates, and finishing products. As more individuals seek homeownership and urban living, the residential sectors continue to be a cornerstone of the market.

The commercial and industrial projects segment is predicted to witness strong growth in the market over the forecast period. This growth s attributed to the expansion of commercial establishments, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects that require a diverse range of building materials. As economies develop and industrial activities increase, the demand for commercial and industrial spaces escalates, driving the need for materials that support large scale construction and complex designs. The commercial and industrial projects sector is poised for significant expansion, contributing to the overall growth of the building materials market.

Material Type Insights

Why Did The Natural Materials Segment Dominated The Building Materials Market?

The natural materials segment captured a large portion of the market in 2024. Natural materials such as stone, clay, wood, and bamboo are valued for their sustainability, aesthetic appeal, and availability. These materials are commonly used in both traditional and modern designs, particularly in residential projects. The increasing demand for ecofriendly construction practices has revived interest in natural materials, positioning them as a dominant force in the market.

The engineered and sustainable materials segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. This growth is driven by the emphasis on energy efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and the development of innovative materials that meet modern construction standards. Engineered materials, including recycled aggregates and low-emission cement, are increasingly utilized to create sustainable and resilient structures. The shift towards sustainable construction practices positions engineered and sustainable material as a rapidly expanding segment in the industry.

Enterprise Type Insights

Why Did The Construction & Infrastructure Segment Dominated The Building Materials Market?

The construction & infrastructure segment is a leading share of the market. This dominance is attributed to the extensive use of building materials in large-scale projects such as roads, bridges, and utilities. The construction & infrastructure sector requires a diverse range of materials, including cement, steel, and composites, to meet the demands of complex and durable structures. The ongoing development of infrastructure globally continues to drive the growth of this segment.

The DIY & home improvement segment is expected to expand rapidly in the building materials market in the coming years. This growth is fuelled by the increasing interest of homeowners in undertaking renovation and improvement projects. The availability of online resources, tutorials, and a wide range of materials has empowered individuals to engage in DIY activities. As consumer preferences shift towards personalized and cost-effective home enhancements, the DIY & home improvement segment is poised for significant growth.

Enterprise Type Insights

Why Did The Large Enterprises Segment Dominated The Building Materials Market?

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024. Large enterprises possess the resources, infrastructure, and supply chains necessary to meet the demands of large-scale construction projects. Their ability to produce and distribute materials efficiently positions them as key players in the industry. The scale of operations and established market presence of large enterprises contribute to their dominant position in the market.

The SMEs (regional suppliers) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the building materials market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for localized and specialized materials that cater to specific regional needs. SMEs often offer personalized services, quicker delivery times, and products tailored to local construction practices. The adaptability and responsiveness of SMEs position them for rapid expansion in the evolving market.

Regional Insights

Why Is Asia Pacific Dominating The Building Materials Market?

Asia Pacific dominates the market in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and a growing demand for residential and commercial spaces. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in construction, contributing to the region’s significant market share. The adoption of advanced building materials and technologies is also accelerating in the region. Additionally, government initiatives supporting infrastructure development further bolster the demand for building materials. This combination of factors positions Asia Pacific as a dominant force in the market.

India plays a pivotal role in the Asia Pacific building materials market, characterized by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and a growing demand for residential and commercial spaces. The government’s initiatives, such as the Smart Cities Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, are driving large scale construction projects across the country. This surge in construction activities is leading to an increased demand for building materials, positioning India as a significant contributor to the regional market’s growth.

Why Is The Middle East And Africa The Fastest Growing Region In The Building Materials Market?

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is experiencing rapid expansion in the building materials market during the forecast period, driven by substantial infrastructure investments and urban development projects. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are spearheading large scale initiatives, such as smart citifies and mega-projects, which significantly increase the demand for construction materials. Additionally, the adoption of sustainable building practices and green materials is gaining momentum, aligning with global environmental goals. This combination of factors positions the MEA regions as a dynamic and rapidly growing market in the global building materials industry.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Building Materials Market Top Key Companies:

LafargeHolcim

CEMEX

HeidelbergCement

Saint-Gobain

CRH plc

Boral Limited

China National Building Material Group (CNBM)

ACC Limited

Ultratech Cement

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Knauf Gips KG

James Hardie Industries

RPM International Inc.

Owens Corning

U.S. Concrete

Kingfisher plc

CRH Asia

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Sika AG

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Recent Developments

In July 2025 , CRH, a global building materials manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Eco Material Technologies to strengthen its line-up of low-carbon cements and supplementary materials. This deal reflects rising investor interest in sustainable construction solutions and further consolidates CRH’s position in greener building inputs.

, CRH, a global building materials manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Eco Material Technologies to strengthen its line-up of low-carbon cements and supplementary materials. This deal reflects rising investor interest in sustainable construction solutions and further consolidates CRH’s position in greener building inputs. In September 2025, the government’s decision to cut tax rates on key construction imports like cement and granite is expected to lower costs in the building materials market, revitalizing demand and improving affordability for developers and homebuyers.

Building Materials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Building Materials Market

By Product Type

Cement & Concrete

Metals & Alloys (Steel, Aluminium, Copper)

Wood & Engineered Wood Products

Glass & Ceramics

Composites & Polymers

Paints & Coatings

Insulation Materials

Others (Bricks, Stones, Roofing Materials)

By Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial & Infrastructure Projects

Renovation & Remodeling

Interior & Exterior Finishing



By Material Type

Natural Materials (Wood, Stone, Clay)

Synthetic & Engineered Materials (Concrete, Composites, Polymers)

Metal-Based Materials (Steel, Aluminum)

Glass & Ceramics

By End-User Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Real Estate Development

Industrial Manufacturing

Interior Design & Fit-Out

DIY & Home Improvement



By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises (Multinational Building Material Manufacturers)

Small & Medium Enterprises (Regional/Local Manufacturers)

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



