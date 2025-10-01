Athernal Bio Launches with £3.5 Million Funding from Delin Ventures

Cambridge, UK, October 1, 2025 – Athernal Bio today announced its official launch alongside £3.5 million funding from founding investor Delin Ventures. The company is focused on the development of targeted immunotherapies for high-risk clonal haematopoiesis (CH), a widespread cancer precursor condition which can lead to acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and other haematological cancers. This new funding supports key preclinical milestones as Athernal Bio moves rapidly toward clinical trials in high-risk patient populations.

“Athernal Bio is pioneering the treatment of high-risk clonal haematopoiesis with targeted immunotherapies. This represents a meaningful shift in oncology, moving away from reactive treatment to proactive prevention,” said Colin Freund, Chief Executive Officer of Athernal Bio. “The funding allows us to advance into in vivo validation and accelerate our path toward the clinic.”

Founded by Nirupa Desai, MD, PhD, and Ieuan Walker, MD, and incubated by Delin, Athernal Bio is developing targeted immunotherapies for high-risk CH, a major driver of blood cancer risk. High-risk CH affects multiple vulnerable patient populations, including patients with inherited blood disorders, many cancer survivors, and the ageing population. CH is estimated to impact approximately 10–20% of people over the age of 65 and is increasingly recognised as a major driver of blood cancer risk.

“CH is a well-recognised precursor to blood cancer, but no targeted treatment options currently exist. Patients can often live for years under the weight of knowing their condition could progress to AML, without any way to intervene,” said Nirupa Desai, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Athernal Bio. “Our goal is to develop an immunotherapy that directly targets high-risk CH, with the aim of stopping cancer before it starts.”

“Clonal haematopoiesis represents a pivotal yet underserved frontier in oncology and longevity,” said Jonathan Hay, Partner at Delin Ventures. “Delin is committed to supporting Athernal Bio because the science is compelling, patient need is urgent, and the potential clinical impact could be substantial. With an approach designed to intervene before cancer develops in high-risk patients, and a team experienced in drug development, Athernal Bio is well positioned to deliver the first targeted therapy in this emerging field and Delin is excited to continue to support it.”

The funding will enable Athernal Bio to advance its lead immunotherapy programme for patients with rare inherited blood disorders with the most aggressive and highly accelerated forms of CH. The investment will support in vivo proof-of-concept studies for CH treatment in preparation for an IND focused on this underserved patient group. These efforts will form the foundation for expanding into broader high-risk populations and support Athernal Bio’s mission to stop cancer before it starts.

About Athernal Bio

Athernal Bio is developing targeted immunotherapies to treat blood cancer precursor conditions before cancers become established. The company’s primary focus is high-risk clonal haematopoiesis (CH), a widespread cancer precursor condition which can lead to acute myeloid leukaemia and other haematological cancers. High-risk CH affects multiple groups, including patients with rare blood disorders, cancer survivors, and the ageing population. Athernal Bio’s initial programme is an immunotherapy for patients with inherited rare blood disorders, associated with the most aggressive and highly accelerated forms of CH. Athernal Bio has built a strong team, supported by renowned advisors across the US and Europe, to rapidly develop the first therapeutic options for early intervention in patients with high-risk CH, aiming to stop cancer before it starts.

For more information, please visit: www.athernalbio.com

Media Enquiries

Trophic Communications

Anja Heuer

Tel: +49 151 106 199 05

Email: athernal@trophic.eu





Attachment