Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: Honeywell, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Mynaric Shape the Future of Free Space Optics

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Platform, Component, Transmission Range, FSO, Communication, Areas of Application, End-Users, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global free space optics communication market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.04 billion in 2025, to USD 41.85 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 31.63% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The free space laser communication is driven by the increase in demand for high-speed data transmission in the military sector. Demand for bandwidth on the battlefield has been increasing significantly since the last two decades, as communication between subordinates and higher commands has shifted from radio and voice to email and chat messages. Further, data-rich multimedia content, such as high-definition pictures, video files, video, chat, and PowerPoint briefings are being sent at every level of the chain of command.

Military communications need the highest level of broadband security in an extremely dense RF operating environment. Owing to its high bandwidth capabilities and lower costs compared to fiber optic cables, the free space optics communications market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Free Space Optics Communication Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed the positive influence of regulations on FSO adoption in North America, which favor the integration of new technologies and create a conducive environment for the deployment and use of FSO systems.

Market Share by Type of Platform

Currently, satellite segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing implementation of satellite constellations, especially in low Earth orbit. Further, the increasing need for global broadband services, improved connectivity solutions, and advancements in satellite communication technologies are contributing to this trend.

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the free space optics communication market is segmented into encoders & decoders, modulators / demodulators, optical amplifiers, receivers and transmitters. According to estimates, currently, transmitters segment captures the majority of the market.

This can be attributed to the essential function that transmitters serve in transforming and broadcasting data signals as light for transmission, which is crucial for the proper functioning of FSO systems. Further, the rising need for high-speed data transmission and the growth of FSO applications in various fields, including telecommunications and the military, are boosting demand in this sector.

Market Share by Type of Transmission Range

Currently, medium range (500 meters to 2 kilometers) segment captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to its combination of performance and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for various applications in urban and business environments.

Additionally, it is important to note that the long-range segment (over 2 kilometers) is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing need for high-capacity and secure communication networks over extended distances in both telecommunications and military contexts.

Market Share by Type of FSO

Based on type of FSO, the free space optics communication market is segmented into point to point, and point to multi point. According to estimates, currently, point-to-point segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its simple implementation and high dependability in creating secure communication channels between fixed sites.

However, the point-to-multipoint segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, owing to its capability to connect multiple endpoints from a single transmitter, making it especially efficient for applications such as broadband access in urban settings and smart city development.

Market Share by Type of Communication

Based on type of communication, the free space optics communication market is segmented into ground-to-ground, space-to-ground, space-to-space. According to estimates, currently, space-to-ground segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to rising need for high-speed and secure communication links between satellites and ground stations.

However, the space-to-space segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing launch of satellite constellations, especially low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Such constellations necessitate effective inter-satellite communication to improve data transfer rates and minimize latency, fueling the demand in the market.

Market Share by Areas of Application

Currently, tactical military applications segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing use of FSO technologies by military organizations globally, which appreciate the system's capability to offer high-bandwidth, secure communication channels across a variety of operational settings.

Market Share by Type of End-Users

Currently, aerospace and defense segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising need for secure and high-speed communication, particularly in defense operations.

Additionally, the aerospace and defense industry requires reliable communication technologies capable of transmitting sensitive information with high security and low latency. FSO systems are especially well-suited for these demands because they provide optical communications that are not only rapid but also inherently secure, owing to the line-of-sight nature of the technology.

Key Players in Free Space Optics Communication Market Profiled in the Report Include:

AOptix Technologies

AIRLINX

Anova

Bytelight

Cailabs

CBL Communication by Light

Collinear

EC System

Eodyne

Fiberwork Optical

Honeywell

L3Harris Technologies

LightPath Technologies

LVX SYSTEM

Lumentum Holdings

Media Lario

Mitsubishi Electric

Mostcom

Mynaric

Northrop Grumman

Optolink

QinetiQ

Redline Infrastructure

RTX

SA PHOTONICS

Siklu

TrellisWare Technologies

Vadafone

ViaSat

Wireless Edge Network

X

