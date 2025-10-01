CD47 Inhibitors Drug Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026, Featuring Adagene, Akeso, ALX Oncology, EpicentRx, ImmuneOncia, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Phanes Therapeutics, Virtuoso Therapeutics, and More

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CD47 Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity, Clinical Application by Indications & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quest for new cancer treatments has highlighted the CD47 pathway, an immune checkpoint that enables cancer to escape attack by the immune system. CD47 can be called the "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells emit to prevent elimination by macrophages, a key element of the innate immune system. This renders CD47 a very promising therapeutic target for a broad panel of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. While PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors have shown significant progress, numerous patients do not respond or become resistant, emphasizing the pressing need for new modalities such as CD47 blockade to further expand the reach of immunotherapy.

This report provides an exhaustive review of the worldwide market for CD47 targeted therapy, covering the heterogeneity of drug formats being explored, such as monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, nanobodies and small molecules. It covers the changing clinical landscape, the rationale for targeting CD47, and commercial opportunity for this new class of therapy. Through aggregating information regarding active clinical trials, technological developments, and major players, the report empowers stakeholders from researchers and clinicians to investors and pharmaceutical industry leaders with the understanding required to navigate this quickly developing space.

Report Findings & Highlights:

First CD47 Inhibitor Drug Approval by 2028

CD47 Clinical Application & Development Outlook by Indication

Number of CD47 Inhibitors Drugs in Clinical Trials: > 80 Drugs

CD47 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity Outlook: Current Trends & Future Scenario

Breakthrough therapy, Fast Track, PRIME & Orphan Status Insight

CD47 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Insight Covered in the Report

At the epicenter of this report is an exhaustive list of clinical development programs assessing CD47-targeted therapies for multiple cancer indications. It lists trials ranging from Phase-I to Phase-III stages, offering information on their geographical distribution, sponsoring agencies, trial design, and endpoints. The global view showcases the extensive interest in targeting CD47 therapeutically, with ongoing studies covering hematologic malignancies like non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors like lung, colorectal, ovarian, and breast cancers.

The report covers trials assessing combination approaches, which is a sign of the increasing belief that CD47 inhibitors are best utilized when combined with other immunotherapies, chemotherapies, or targeted treatments. The report offers an evaluation of trial endpoints such as overall survival, progression-free survival, and response rates, together with safety and tolerability measurements, all of which are major parameters determining regulatory approvals and clinical adoption. Emerging reports from these trials highlight the potential and pitfalls of CD47 blockade, specifically in controlling on-target toxicities such as anemia and thrombocytopenia.

By presenting a snapshot of current clinical advances, this section equips decision-makers to grasp where the therapeutic contenders are at and how clinical trial results are informing future development trajectories for CD47-targeted therapies.

Key Companies Engaged in R&D for CD47 Targeted Therapies

The therapeutic space of CD47 is characterized by high research and development activity spearheaded by a myriad of companies driving innovation to new heights. This report identifies leading biotech and pharma companies that are committed to investing in CD47 research such as Gilead Sciences, ALX Oncology, I-Mab Biopharma, Akeso Biopharma, Phanes Therapeutics, and Liminatus Pharma. These firms are investigating a range of therapeutic modalities, from first-generation monoclonal antibodies to next-generation bispecifics and small-molecule inhibitors aimed at enhancing specificity, minimizing side effects, and maximizing efficacy.

The report discusses how these firms are differentiating themselves based on proprietary technologies such as engineered Fc regions to restrict immune-related toxicity or strategies to enhance tumor selectivity and binding, or new delivery systems such as nanoparticles and vectors. It also addresses strategic alliances and licensing agreements that are propelling the translation of CD47 science into clinical assets. A grasp of the competitive landscape and technological differentiators facilitates stakeholders to estimate which players are best suited to rule the market as more therapies near regulatory milestones.

Future Direction Of CD47 Targeted Therapies Treatment

Looking to the future, the report predicts a number of major trends that will shape the course of CD47-targeting therapies. Safety and selectivity are still major challenges; future therapies will most probably aim to hone immune engagement for optimal tumor eradication with decreased hematologic toxicities. The emergence of bispecific antibodies and multi-functional fusion proteins with the ability to target CD47 as well as tumor-specific antigens simultaneously is likely to enhance therapeutic windows and outcomes.

Biomarker-guided strategies will become increasingly prominent, allowing for the accurate stratification of patients according to CD47 expression and immune microenvironment. Such a personalized strategy can enhance response and prevent unnecessary exposure to potentially toxic treatments. Combination therapies combining CD47 inhibitors with conventional immunotherapies and chemotherapy are likely to become the norm, particularly in the case of therapy-resistant cancers.

In addition, the expansion into solid tumors from hematologic malignancies is a huge opportunity for growth. Inventions in drug delivery platforms, such as nanotechnology and gene editing, could realize new therapeutic opportunities, potentially leading to long-term remission or cure. With late-stage clinical data on the horizon and regulatory pathways becoming more defined, the CD47-targeted therapy market stands to enjoy huge growth, setting the future of cancer immunotherapy on a global level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. CD47 as Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Target

3. CD47 Clinical Application & Development Outlook by Indication

3.1 Solid Cancers

3.1.1 Breast Cancer

3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Cancer

3.1.3 Lung Cancer

3.1.4 Urogenital & Gynecologic Cancers

3.1.5 Head & Neck Cancer

3.2 Hematological Malignancies

3.2.1 Lymphoma

3.2.2 Leukemia

3.2.3 Multiple Myeloma

3.2.4 Myelodysplastic syndrome

3.3 Microbial Infections

3.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

4. Global CD47 Inhibitors Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

4.1 By Country

4.2 By Company

4.3 By Indication

4.4 By Phase

4.5 By Priority Status

5. CD47 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

5.1 Research

5.2 Preclinical

5.3 Phase I

5.4 Phase I/II

5.5 Phase II

5.6 Phase II/III

5.7 Phase III

6. Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity Outlook

6.1 Current Market Overview

6.2 Future Outlook & Opportunities

7. CD47 Inhibitor Drugs Clinical Developments & Trends by Country

7.1 China

7.2 US

7.3 South Korea

7.4 Australia

7.5 Canada

8. Global CD47 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

8.1 Favorable Parameters

8.2 Market Restraints

9. Competitive Landscape

Adagene

Akeso

ALX Oncology

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

EpicentRx

ImmuneOncia Therapeutics

ImmuneOnco Biopharma

Light Chain Bioscience

Phanes Therapeutics

Virtuoso Therapeutics

