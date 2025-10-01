AI PC Research Report 2025-2035: Market to Reach $992 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 32.16%, Driven by NVIDIA, Apple, AMD, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, HP, Fujitsu, ASUSTeK, Intel, and Huawei

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI PC Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Operating System, Type of Compute, Type of Architecture and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI PC market size is estimated to grow from USD61 billion in the current year to USD 992 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 32.16% during the forecast period, till 2035.

According to Forbes, 64% of companies believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will boost their productivity. In this context, AI PCs are shaping the future of computing through their efficiency and innovation. AI PCs incorporate neural processing units (NPUs) that are designed to execute complex algorithmic AI tasks. It is important to note that real-time data analysis and productivity-enhancing technologies have defined enterprise AI solutions. Moreover, AI-enabled PCs come with a variety of advanced features such as natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics.

It is important to note that the adoption of AI across major industries is increasing due to its benefits in industrial automation and operational efficiency. Additionally, the AI PC market is gaining traction owing to its strong performance capabilities and support for a wide array of complex software. Further, the seamless operation of AI and machine learning applications has been crucial for the growth of this sector.

Natural language processing and machine learning have played a significant role in unlocking these devices' full potential. Additionally, improved reliability, efficiency, and scalability have spurred growth in the data-intensive computing device market, optimizing power use and promoting faster responses.

In addition, advanced GPUs and NPUs are continually propelling the market for next-generation laptops. The gaming PC market with AI capabilities and trends in consumer electronics are among the primary factors driving the industry. Driven by the aforementioned benefits, the AI PC market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Product

Based on type of product, the global AI PC market is segmented into desktops and notebooks, and workstations. According to our estimates, currently, desktop and notebook segment captures the majority of the market; moreover, this segment is anticipated to grow at a significantly higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their extensive usage and their ability to deliver the dependable hardware required for complex AI algorithms and tasks.

Market Share by Type of Operating System

Based on type of operating system, the AI PC market is segmented into chrome, MacOS and windows. According to our estimates, currently, windows segment captures the majority of the market. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to its capability to satisfy high-performance demands, as well as offering scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, Windows has already secured a substantial presence in the market due to its quality and continuous upgrades.

Market Share by Type of Compute

Based on type of compute, the AI PC market is segmented into GPU, NPU <40 TOPS and NPU 40-46 TOPS. According to our estimates, currently, NPU 40-60 TOPS segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, this segment is expected to experience a comparatively high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its effectiveness in processing real-time data and making decisions, which makes it suitable for applications in automotive, healthcare, and smart factories.

Market Share by Type of Architecture

Based on type of architecture, the AI PC market is segmented into ARM and X86.According to our estimates, currently, X86 segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, this segment is expected to experience a comparatively high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its strong performance capabilities and improved software compatibility. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning has enabled the architecture to handle intensive computational tasks.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the AI PC market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the established technology firms like Asus and Acer, which are significantly contributing to market growth through innovation and competition. It is important to note that considerable investments in research and development for AI-driven computing are supporting this expansion.

However, the market in North America is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand for consumer electronics and a growing integration of AI in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and smart cities in developed nations like the US and Canada.

AI PC Market: Research Coverage

Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the AI PC industry.

An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the AI PC industry. Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the AI PC domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the AI PC domain, based on relevant parameters, including [A] type of patent, [B] patent publication year, [C] patent age and [D] leading players. Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the AI PC market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including [A] year of initiative, [B] type of initiative, [C] geographical distribution and [D] most active players.

An overview of the recent developments made in the AI PC market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including [A] year of initiative, [B] type of initiative, [C] geographical distribution and [D] most active players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the AI PC market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the AI PC market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Players in AI PC Market Profiled in the Report Include:

Acer

Advanced Micro Devices

Apple

ASUSTeK

Dell

Fujitu

HP

Huawei

Intel

Lambda

Lenovo

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Super Micro Computer

Report Scope:

Type of Product

Desktops and Notebooks

Workstations

Type of Operating System

Chrome

MacOS

Windows

Type of Compute

GPU

NPU <40 TOPS

NPU 40-60 TOPS

Type of Architecture

ARM

X86

Geographical Regions

North America US Canada Mexico Other North American countries

Europe Austria Belgium Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Russia Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Other European countries

Asia China India Japan Singapore South Korea Other Asian countries

Latin America Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Other MENA countries

Rest of the World Australia New Zealand Other countries



