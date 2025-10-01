Fly Ash Global Market Report 2025 | Construction Industry Boom Bolsters Fly Ash Market - UK and US Lead Growth

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Ash Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fly ash market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.97 billion in 2024 to $7.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased construction and infrastructure development, coal combustion residue management, advantages in concrete performance, government initiatives for sustainable construction, replacement of portland cement with fly ash.



The fly ash market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainable construction materials, evolving environmental policies, global growth in renewable energy sources, integration of fly ash in road construction, expansion of fly ash in agriculture.

Major trends in the forecast period include fly ash beneficiation technologies, utilization in soil stabilization, collaboration and partnerships in the industry, enhanced quality control and certification, research and development in fly ash applications.



The forecast of 6.9% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.6% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through reduced availability for concrete production, as tariffs on this coal byproduct from China and India raise construction costs and complicate sustainable building practices. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The anticipated growth in the fly ash market is expected to be propelled by the rapid expansion of the construction industry. The construction industry encompasses the commercial sectors involved in the development, preservation, and repair of infrastructure. Fly ash, known for its cost-effectiveness, is utilized in construction to enhance the strength and durability of hardened concrete, as well as the workability of plastic concrete. A notable example is the record 12.7% increase in the annual construction sector reported by the UK's Office for National Statistics in February 2022, compared to the previous year. Additionally, the United States Census Bureau, in March 2023, indicated a 13.8% rise in the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis. This surge further underscores how the booming construction industry is driving the growth of the fly ash market.



The growth of the fly ash market is anticipated to be supported by the expanding waste management solutions. Waste management solutions encompass a range of comprehensive strategies and practices aimed at effectively managing, controlling, and reducing the generation, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste materials. Efficient waste management practices that encourage the safe and effective use of fly ash play a crucial role in enhancing the market by broadening its applications across various industries. For example, in September 2024, Eurostat, a statistical office based in Luxembourg, reported that the EU produced 2.23 billion tonnes of waste in 2022, which translates to an average of 4,991 kg per person. The construction sector accounted for 38.4% of this waste, while mining and quarrying contributed 22.7%. Of this total, approximately 1.99 billion tonnes of waste were treated. Thus, the rise in waste management solutions is a key driver for the fly ash market.



Technological advancement stands out as a key trend gaining traction in the fly ash market, with major companies directing their focus toward the development of innovative technologies. An illustrative example comes from Separation Technologies LLC, a US-based provider of environmentally sustainable fly ash solutions, which, in May 2022, introduced ProAsh and EcoTherm based on a novel industrial technology that recycles fly ash from landfills. This groundbreaking technology not only aids in landfill cleanup and rehabilitation but also contributes to creating greener and more environmentally friendly surroundings for local communities. Separation Technologies LLC has pioneered the world's first industrial-scale fly ash drying and electrostatic separation plant for this innovative process, resulting in CO2 reduction through its adoption across the power generation and construction material sectors.



Major players in the fly ash market are actively engaging in partnerships to drive market revenues. Collaborative efforts in fly ash partnerships focus on finding environmentally friendly and economically viable solutions for managing this byproduct, with the goal of reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices. A notable example is the partnership between Eco Material Technologies, a US-based company offering sustainable cement alternatives, and Georgia Power at Plant Branch in Putnam County. This collaboration involves the construction of a second fly ash harvesting facility, following the first one at Plant Bowen in Bartow County, scheduled to commence harvesting in 2024.



Major companies operating in the fly ash market include R-E-D Industrial Products, Charah Solutions Inc., Holcim Ltd., FlyAshDirect Ltd., Aggregate Industries Ltd., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., Tarmac International Inc., Cement Australia Pty Limited, Titan America LLC, SEFA Group, HeidelbergCement AG, ENX Inc., Royal Mineral, Salt River Materials Group, Southeastern Fly Ash Company, Sephaku Cement Ltd., China National Building Material Company, UltraTech Cement Ltd., ACC Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, Dalmia Bharat Limited, JK Cement Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Prism Johnson Limited, Ramco Cements Limited, India Cements Limited, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd.



