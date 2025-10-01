ProVen VCT plc: Total voting rights

 | Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

ProVen VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
1 October 2025


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 September 2025, are summarised as follows:

 Shares in issueVoting rights per ShareVoting rights
Ordinary shares of 10p each284,472,1131284,472,113
    
Total voting rights  284,472,113
    

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


