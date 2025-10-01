Commercial Seaweeds Market Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts Report to 2030 | Profiles of Roullier, Biostadt India, Seasol, Gelymar, Acadian Seaplants, CP Kelco, and West Coast Marine Bio-Processing

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Seaweeds Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Commercial Seaweeds Market was valued at USD 10.72 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.46%.

The market for commercial seaweeds is experiencing growth due to the increasing consumption of these seaweeds, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that contribute to heart health. Furthermore, their utilization in the agricultural sector as biofertilizers and bio stimulants has gained momentum, as they promote plant growth, increase crop yield, and improve soil health, thereby supporting sustainable farming practices.

The demand for commercial seaweeds is also driven by their widespread use in Asian cuisine in restaurants and hotels. Additionally, the employment of commercial seaweeds in aquaculture plays a crucial role in marine ecosystems, providing food and habitat for various marine species, further bolstering market growth.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness Among the Masses: The commercial seaweed market is witnessing significant momentum, largely due to growing health consciousness across the globe. A rising number of consumers are prioritizing nutritional content when making dietary choices, and seaweeds, as nutrient-rich marine vegetables, have gained considerable traction. According to a 2023 global consumer health survey, over 72% of respondents reported actively seeking foods that offer specific health benefits. With their naturally low calorie content and abundance of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, commercial seaweeds align well with the growing demand for clean-label, plant-based, and functional food options.

Seaweeds are particularly rich in iodine, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, as well as bioactive compounds like fucoidan and laminarin, which support immune function and metabolic health. Recent studies show that regular seaweed consumption can help lower LDL cholesterol and support gut health due to their prebiotic fiber content. In 2024, clinical trials demonstrated that seaweed-derived supplements led to a 10% improvement in gut microbiota balance among adults with digestive issues. These results are strengthening the health appeal of seaweed, especially among individuals aiming for holistic wellness and preventive nutrition.

The modern health-focused consumer is not just looking for functional benefits but also for convenient, versatile ingredients. This has encouraged the integration of seaweed into snacks, protein bars, plant-based beverages, and even functional teas. Food and beverage manufacturers are innovating with new seaweed-infused product formats, making it easier for consumers to include seaweed in their daily diet. The shift toward nutrient-dense superfoods, particularly among millennials and Gen Z populations, continues to push seaweed into mainstream consumption patterns worldwide.

Furthermore, the surge in R&D initiatives focused on unlocking new health benefits of seaweed is amplifying its market presence. Collaborations between biotech firms, food companies, and academic institutions are uncovering the therapeutic potential of various seaweed species in areas such as anti-aging, weight management, and anti-inflammatory effects. Governments and health authorities are also supporting these initiatives as part of national nutrition and wellness programs. As health awareness deepens and innovation continues, seaweed is likely to remain at the forefront of functional and health-forward food trends.

Key Market Challenges

Lack Of Uniform Regulatory Standards Across Different Countries: The growing demand for commercial seaweeds in industries such as food, agriculture, and cosmetics is notably being hindered by the lack of uniform regulatory standards across different countries. This fragmentation of rules and regulations poses a significant challenge to the global commercial seaweed industry. In one country, a particular type of seaweed may be considered safe for use in food products, while in another, the same seaweed may be deemed unfit due to varying standards of toxicity levels. This inconsistency in regulations creates confusion and uncertainty for manufacturers, leading to increased costs as they try to adapt to different regulatory environments.

Moreover, the complexity and diversity of the regulatory landscape can act as a deterrent for new market entrants. This lack of a standardized global framework for seaweed regulation, therefore, is expected to decrease the demand for commercial seaweeds globally. As long as these regulatory disparities persist, the full potential of the commercial seaweed market will remain unrealized. Thus, it is crucial for stakeholders to work together towards establishing uniform global standards to foster growth and sustainability in this industry.

Key Market Trends

Expansion of the Seaweed Processing Industry: The global commercial seaweeds market is projected to witness significant growth, largely fueled by the expansion of the seaweed processing industry. Seaweeds, with their diverse applications in food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, have seen increased commercial interest. Key to this surge is the versatility of seaweed; it offers nutritional benefits when consumed directly, and its extracts are increasingly used in the production of hydrocolloids like agar, alginate, and carrageenan.

However, the most noteworthy factor is the growing awareness of seaweed as a sustainable food source, aligning with global trends towards environmental sustainability and food security. The processing industry is rapidly expanding to accommodate this burgeoning demand, thereby further escalating global commercial seaweed needs. Moreover, technological advancements in seaweed cultivation and harvesting are expected to streamline production and boost yields, contributing to market growth. Lastly, government initiatives encouraging seaweed farming as an alternate livelihood in coastal communities are also expected to bolster the supply, thus fueling the upswing in demand for commercial seaweeds globally.

Key Market Players:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Roullier Group

Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Biostadt India Limited

Seasol International Pty. Ltd.

Gelymar SA

Acadian Seaplants Limited

CP Kelco

West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Commercial Seaweeds Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Type:

Brown Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Red Seaweeds

Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Form:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Application:

Agriculture

Human Food

Animal Feed

Others

Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



