ERG from Kazakhstan pioneers direct flotation of chrome from tailings, a global industry first; invests more than US$ 44 mln

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a global metals and mining company, has invested over US$ 44 mln in an innovative chrome ore beneficiation project at Donskoy Mining and Processing Plant, part of ERG’s Kazchrome in Kazakhstan. The new flotation unit at the ERG Green plant extracts chrome from tailings.

The facility converts decades-old industrial waste into valuable raw material while reducing environmental impact.

The project represents the world’s first direct flotation of chrome from tailings. Such technology is typically used for non-ferrous and precious metals, but for the chrome industry it is unprecedented.

It was developed and patented by ERG’s Scientific and Engineering Research Center, making it possible to recover chrome from ultrafine particles that were previously unsuitable for beneficiation.

ERG annually allocates about one percent of all contract-related investments to scientific research. The flotation unit marks a practical application of ERG’s new mining vision launched under CEO and Chairman of the Board Shukhrat Ibragimov since his appointment in October 2024.

That vision focuses on cleaner and ESG-aligned industrial practices. The new project strengthens ERG’s ability to turn waste into value.

“I have been following the development of this innovation for the industry from the very beginning and I am very glad today to witness a real scientific and technical breakthrough, made possible thanks to the talent and professionalism of the people working in our company, and thanks to the innovative corporate culture we have created,” said ERG Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Shukhrat Ibragimov.

In 2023, ERG launched the first stage of the ERG Green program at Donskoy with a unique plant that processes tailings through gravity methods. That facility produces commercial concentrate with chrome content of at least 48.5 percent.

Even after this process, tailings still contained valuable chrome product. The new flotation unit was designed to recover this ultrafine fraction.

Within the ERG Green program, the company targets processing of about 14.5 million tons of historically accumulated tailings. Total investment in ERG Green is around US$ 202 mln.

The project also responds to a call from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, for domestic enterprises to contribute to the development of science. His appeal underscored the importance of linking industry with national research capacity.

ERG’s approach combines the introduction of advanced technologies with the creation of proprietary solutions. This reinforces Kazakhstan’s position in the global chrome industry.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. ERG has around 67,000 employees and is one of the largest employers in the industry. It sells products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Group’s main shareholder (40% stake) is the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

With integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations, ERG is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore. It is also a large supplier of alumina and aluminium in Eurasia.

In Kazakhstan, the Group operates multiple production entities, including Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation. ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group’s copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world’s largest producers of cobalt and a major producer of copper. The Group manages its own supply chain through its logistics company, SABOT.

For further information

press@erg.net

www.eurasianresources.lu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3121b611-20d4-42d7-97f9-e710277dcc0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9118fe6e-6797-4219-b5d2-d0c2910700cf