AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market Research 2025: Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Accelerated Pathogen Detection, Supply Chain Transparency and Predictive Risk Management

The AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 30.9%.



The report comprehensively analyzes the global AI market in food safety and quality control. It highlights its transformative impact and rapidly expanding role across the food value chain. It presents detailed insights into the historical, current and projected market size from 2024 to 2030. The report's scope includes an in-depth analysis by technology, application, deployment mode, end-use industry and region.





Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America, along with specific growth drivers and future projections. The deployment mode segment covers cloud-based, on-premises and hybrid subsegments. By application, the report explores the use of AI in food safety monitoring, quality control and inspection, contaminant detection, traceability and recall management, compliance and reporting, and other applications. From a technological standpoint, it evaluates the market contributions of machine learning (ML), computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and robotics and automation. It also examines adoption across key industry segments such as meat, poultry and seafood, processed food and beverages, dairy products, fruit and vegetables and other end-use industries.



The report outlines strategic recommendations for stakeholders, including food manufacturers, technology providers and regulators, emphasizing the importance of investing in AI not just for regulatory compliance but also to achieve operational excellence, enhance sustainability and build long-term competitiveness. It also explores future market directions, such as the rise of autonomous food systems, digital twin technology, hyper-personalized nutrition and interconnected AI ecosystems. Overall, the report serves as a strategic guide for businesses, investors and policymakers aiming to harness the potential of AI to revolutionize food safety and quality assurance on a global scale.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for AI in food safety and quality control

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, and estimated figures for 2025. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the AI in food safety and quality control, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology, application, deployment mode, end-use industry and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the global food safety and quality control market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the food safety and quality control market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape

Profiles of Major Companies Within the Industry

Clarifruit

Egrobots Co.

Eurofins Scientific

Farmonaut Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Foodready

Intello Labs

KPM Analytics

Notco

Sight Machine

Spore.Bio





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Evolving Landscape of Food Safety and Quality Challenges

Strategic Role of AI in Enhancing Food Integrity

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

AI versus Traditional Food Safety and Quality Control

Accuracy and Precision

Speed and Efficiency

Scope of Detection

Data Handling and Reporting

Human Dependency

Cost Structure

Scalability and Flexibility

Regulatory Compliance and Certification

Integration with Other Systems

Continuous Improvement and Learning

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses and Contamination

Increasing Complexity and Vulnerability of Global Supply Chains

Growing Consumer Demand for Transparency and Product Authenticity

Rapid Advances in AI and Complementary Technologies

Industry's Relentless Pursuit of Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Ongoing Operational Costs

Data Quality, Fragmentation, and Privacy Concerns

Skills Gap and Workforce Adaptation

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for the Accelerated Pathogen and Contaminant Detection

Enhanced Traceability and Supply Chain Transparency

Advanced Predictive Risk Management and Quality Control

Automated Processing and Operational Efficiency

Personalized Food Safety and Nutrition Solutions

Recent Developments in the Global Market

Chapter 4 AI Product Mapping Analysis

Key Takeaways

Overview

Overall Product Mapping Parameter Insights

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Technology

Key Takeaways

Machine Learning (ML)

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotics and Automation

Other Technologies

Market Breakdown by Deployment Model

Key Takeaways

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Food Safety Monitoring

Quality Control and Inspection

Contaminant Detection

Traceability and Recall Management

Compliance and Reporting

Other Applications

Market Breakdown by End-use Industry

Key Takeaways

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Processed Food and Beverages

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Other End-use Industries

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Chapter 7 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Case Studies

Case Studies Discussed in Detail

