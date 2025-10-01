AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market Research 2025: Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Accelerated Pathogen Detection, Supply Chain Transparency and Predictive Risk Management

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 30.9%.
The report comprehensively analyzes the global AI market in food safety and quality control. It highlights its transformative impact and rapidly expanding role across the food value chain. It presents detailed insights into the historical, current and projected market size from 2024 to 2030. The report's scope includes an in-depth analysis by technology, application, deployment mode, end-use industry and region.
Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America, along with specific growth drivers and future projections. The deployment mode segment covers cloud-based, on-premises and hybrid subsegments. By application, the report explores the use of AI in food safety monitoring, quality control and inspection, contaminant detection, traceability and recall management, compliance and reporting, and other applications. From a technological standpoint, it evaluates the market contributions of machine learning (ML), computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and robotics and automation. It also examines adoption across key industry segments such as meat, poultry and seafood, processed food and beverages, dairy products, fruit and vegetables and other end-use industries.
The report outlines strategic recommendations for stakeholders, including food manufacturers, technology providers and regulators, emphasizing the importance of investing in AI not just for regulatory compliance but also to achieve operational excellence, enhance sustainability and build long-term competitiveness. It also explores future market directions, such as the rise of autonomous food systems, digital twin technology, hyper-personalized nutrition and interconnected AI ecosystems. Overall, the report serves as a strategic guide for businesses, investors and policymakers aiming to harness the potential of AI to revolutionize food safety and quality assurance on a global scale.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for AI in food safety and quality control
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, and estimated figures for 2025. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the AI in food safety and quality control, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology, application, deployment mode, end-use industry and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global food safety and quality control market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the food safety and quality control market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape
Profiles of Major Companies Within the Industry
- Clarifruit
- Egrobots Co.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Farmonaut Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Foodready
- Intello Labs
- KPM Analytics
- Notco
- Sight Machine
- Spore.Bio
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|85
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Evolving Landscape of Food Safety and Quality Challenges
- Strategic Role of AI in Enhancing Food Integrity
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- AI versus Traditional Food Safety and Quality Control
- Accuracy and Precision
- Speed and Efficiency
- Scope of Detection
- Data Handling and Reporting
- Human Dependency
- Cost Structure
- Scalability and Flexibility
- Regulatory Compliance and Certification
- Integration with Other Systems
- Continuous Improvement and Learning
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses and Contamination
- Increasing Complexity and Vulnerability of Global Supply Chains
- Growing Consumer Demand for Transparency and Product Authenticity
- Rapid Advances in AI and Complementary Technologies
- Industry's Relentless Pursuit of Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization
- Market Challenges
- High Initial Investment and Ongoing Operational Costs
- Data Quality, Fragmentation, and Privacy Concerns
- Skills Gap and Workforce Adaptation
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for the Accelerated Pathogen and Contaminant Detection
- Enhanced Traceability and Supply Chain Transparency
- Advanced Predictive Risk Management and Quality Control
- Automated Processing and Operational Efficiency
- Personalized Food Safety and Nutrition Solutions
- Recent Developments in the Global Market
Chapter 4 AI Product Mapping Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Overview
- Overall Product Mapping Parameter Insights
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Computer Vision
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Robotics and Automation
- Other Technologies
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Model
- Key Takeaways
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
- Hybrid
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Food Safety Monitoring
- Quality Control and Inspection
- Contaminant Detection
- Traceability and Recall Management
- Compliance and Reporting
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by End-use Industry
- Key Takeaways
- Meat, Poultry and Seafood
- Processed Food and Beverages
- Dairy Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Other End-use Industries
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
- Case Studies
- Case Studies Discussed in Detail
