Hydrogen Trucks Global Industry Report 2025-2030: Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Strategic Alliances, M&A Activity, Venture Fundings and Investment Outlook

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Trucks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hydrogen Trucks Market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 33.4%.
This report provides an overview of the global hydrogen trucks market. It focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape and company profiles of prominent players in the industry.
Hydrogen trucks use hydrogen fuel cells, which power the electric motors that propel the vehicles. Hydrogen plays a key role in decarbonizing the transportation sector and is one of the most promising alternative fuels to diesel. Hydrogen trucks offer numerous advantages over diesel-powered trucks, including longer range, faster refueling capabilities, reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the production of only water vapor as a byproduct.
Rising demand for fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) and concerns about carbon emissions are leading to greater interest in hydrogen trucks. Supportive government regulations and policies, as well as technological advances in fuel cell technology, present opportunities that should help propel market growth.
Report Scope
This report discusses the global market for hydrogen trucks by product, fuel cell technology, range, motor power, and application. Additionally, the report examines the technological, regulatory, competitive, and economic factors that impact the market. The analyst has included a patent analysis for the hydrogen truck market. The report concludes by providing detailed profiles of the leading companies in the market.
The report also includes a regional analysis that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (consisting of South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and further examines the current and future factors influencing the demand for hydrogen trucks. The base year is 2024, with estimates provided for 2025, Market values are forecast through the end of 2030. All market values are in millions of dollars ($) U.S.
The report includes:
- An overview and analysis of the current and future global markets for hydrogen trucks
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects for the precision farming market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product (vehicle) type, fuel cell technology, motor power, vehicle range, application and region
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Review of the impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs on the hydrogen trucks market
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook
Profiles of the Leading Companies
- AB Volvo (Volvo Trucks)
- Daimler Truck AG
- Foton International
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hydrogen Vehicle Systems Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Paccar Inc.
- Scania
- Toyota Motor Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Impact of U.S. Funding Cuts
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (Consumers)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Vendors)
- Potential for New Entrants
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat from Substitutes
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Takeaways
- Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives
- United States
- Canada
- Germany
- U.K.
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for FCVs
- Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions
- Market Restraints
- High Initial Investment and Infrastructure Costs
- Lack of Hydrogen Refueling Station Infrastructure
- Market Opportunities
- Supportive Government Regulations and Policies
- Technological Advances in Fuel Cell Technology
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview of Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Trucks
- Technological Developments in Hydrogen Production
- Innovations in Fuel Cell Technology
- Incorporating AI
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Product
- Takeaways
- Heavy-Duty Trucks
- Medium-Duty Trucks
- Small-Duty Trucks
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Fuel Cell Technology
- Takeaways
- PEMFC
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Range
- Takeaways
- Up to 300 Miles
- 300- to 500-Miles Range
- Over 500 Miles
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Motor Power
- Takeaways
- Under 200 kW
- 200-400 kW
- Over 400 kW
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Application
- Takeaways
- Logistics
- Municipal
- Construction
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ecosystem
- Fuel Cell Providers
- Hydrogen Fuel Suppliers
- OEMs
- Contracts and Collaborations
- Contracts
- Collaborations
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology
- Research Steps
- References
- Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpid4b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment