Hydrogen Trucks Global Industry Report 2025-2030: Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Strategic Alliances, M&A Activity, Venture Fundings and Investment Outlook

The Hydrogen Trucks Market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 33.4%.



This report provides an overview of the global hydrogen trucks market. It focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape and company profiles of prominent players in the industry.





Hydrogen trucks use hydrogen fuel cells, which power the electric motors that propel the vehicles. Hydrogen plays a key role in decarbonizing the transportation sector and is one of the most promising alternative fuels to diesel. Hydrogen trucks offer numerous advantages over diesel-powered trucks, including longer range, faster refueling capabilities, reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the production of only water vapor as a byproduct.



Rising demand for fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) and concerns about carbon emissions are leading to greater interest in hydrogen trucks. Supportive government regulations and policies, as well as technological advances in fuel cell technology, present opportunities that should help propel market growth.



Report Scope



This report discusses the global market for hydrogen trucks by product, fuel cell technology, range, motor power, and application. Additionally, the report examines the technological, regulatory, competitive, and economic factors that impact the market. The analyst has included a patent analysis for the hydrogen truck market. The report concludes by providing detailed profiles of the leading companies in the market.



The report also includes a regional analysis that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (consisting of South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and further examines the current and future factors influencing the demand for hydrogen trucks. The base year is 2024, with estimates provided for 2025, Market values are forecast through the end of 2030. All market values are in millions of dollars ($) U.S.



The report includes:

An overview and analysis of the current and future global markets for hydrogen trucks

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects for the precision farming market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product (vehicle) type, fuel cell technology, motor power, vehicle range, application and region

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Review of the impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs on the hydrogen trucks market

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Profiles of the Leading Companies

AB Volvo (Volvo Trucks)

Daimler Truck AG

Foton International

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hydrogen Vehicle Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Paccar Inc.

Scania

Toyota Motor Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Impact of U.S. Funding Cuts

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Consumers)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Vendors)

Potential for New Entrants

Competition in the Industry

Threat from Substitutes

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Takeaways

Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

United States

Canada

Germany

U.K.

China

Japan

South Korea

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for FCVs

Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment and Infrastructure Costs

Lack of Hydrogen Refueling Station Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Supportive Government Regulations and Policies

Technological Advances in Fuel Cell Technology

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview of Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Trucks

Technological Developments in Hydrogen Production

Innovations in Fuel Cell Technology

Incorporating AI

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Product

Takeaways

Heavy-Duty Trucks

Medium-Duty Trucks

Small-Duty Trucks

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Fuel Cell Technology

Takeaways

PEMFC

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Range

Takeaways

Up to 300 Miles

300- to 500-Miles Range

Over 500 Miles

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Motor Power

Takeaways

Under 200 kW

200-400 kW

Over 400 kW

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Application

Takeaways

Logistics

Municipal

Construction

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Global Hydrogen Truck Market, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ecosystem

Fuel Cell Providers

Hydrogen Fuel Suppliers

OEMs

Contracts and Collaborations

Contracts

Collaborations

Chapter 7 Appendix

Methodology

Research Steps

References

Abbreviations

