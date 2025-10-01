Quantum Batteries Research Report 2025: Opportunities Arising from Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology, and Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in Healthcare

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Batteries Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Quantum Batteries Market was valued at USD 18.5 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 65.4 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 24.5%.
The global quantum batteries market report is segmented by technology type and application. In this report, we have covered market analysis for the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France and the U.K., where the opportunity for quantum batteries is gaining momentum. The regional analysis of quantum batteries covers the markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (including South America and the Middle East and Africa).
The study also covers overviews of leading companies and their financial information, product types and key developments. It includes patent analysis, emerging technologies and a competitive landscape. The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format. Tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The year 2024 serves as the base year and 2025 is the estimated year. Market values are forecast for five years until 2030. All market values are in the dollar ($) million.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for quantum batteries
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025 and forecasts for 2028, 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the quantum batteries industry, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology type, application and region
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, as well as ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, M&As, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
Descriptive Profiles of the Leading Global Companies
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Avantama AG
- CD Bioparticles
- Nanoco Group PLC
- Nncrystal US Corp.
- Quantum Instruments
- Quantum Materials Corp.
- Qustomdot B.V.
- Shoei Electronic Materials Inc.
- UBIQD
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|68
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$18.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$65.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Quantum Batteries Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
- Macroeconomic Factors
- The Russia-Ukraine War
- Impact of the U.S.-China Tariff Announcements
- Regulations and Policies in the Quantum Industry
- The European Union
- The U.S.
- China
- India
- Key Use Cases
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Early Adoption of Quantum Computers
- Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating Deployment
- Rising Global Sales of EVs
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Technological Hurdles in Implementation
- Quantum Skills Shortage
- Market Opportunities
- Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Key Emerging Technologies for Quantum Batteries
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Nanotechnology
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Quantum Batteries Market by Technology Type
- Key Takeaways
- Quantum Dot Batteries
- Quantum Polymer Batteries
- Others
- Quantum Batteries Market by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Quantum Computers
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Renewable Energy Storage
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Companies in the Quantum Batteries Market
- Nanoco Group
- Nanosys (Shoei Chemical Inc.)
- NNCrystal US Corp.
- UbiQD Inc.
- Quantum Materials Corp.
- Strategy Analysis of Key Companies
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology
- Research Steps
- References
- Abbreviations
