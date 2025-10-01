Afterprime Launches the Industry’s First Broker That Pays Traders Instead of Charging Them

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afterprime , a next-generation FX and CFD broker, today launched Afterprime 2.0, a fundamental reset of the broker–client relationship built on execution integrity. Introducing the world’s first Pay-to-Trade model, Afterprime now compensates traders for trading flow on a platform independently verified as the lowest-cost broker worldwide.

The launch is a direct challenge to legacy B-book models, where brokers profit when clients lose. By contrast, Afterprime routes every order to top-tier liquidity providers, ensuring its success only grows when its clients’ flow is sustainable and profitable.

Independent verification from ForexBenchmark confirms Afterprime’s zero commission plus spread trading costs are 40–70% lower than major players. Built on this cost foundation, the Pay-to-Trade model rewards traders for the value of their flow — pushing the industry beyond “zero commission” into a model where clients get paid for their flow.

“The biggest problem in retail FX has always been a broken profit model that sacrifices execution quality for broker margins,” said Jeremy Kinstlinger, CEO & Co-Founder of Afterprime. “Afterprime 2.0 is the antidote. Aligned execution means a focus on great fills, verified lowest costs, and now, Flow Rewards — a new benchmark for what serious traders should expect.”

“Institutional desks demand transparent, aligned execution environments because execution quality determines long-term profitability,” added Elan Bension, Co-Founder of Afterprime. “With Afterprime 2.0, retail finally gets the same standard. We’re not just cheaper — we’re aligned.”

How it works

Instead of charging commissions layered onto spreads, Afterprime credits traders per lot of clean flow. Orders are hedged into institutional liquidity, where the firm monetizes flow at scale and shares the rewards back. This structure guarantees transparent incentives: profitable, consistent trading benefits both broker and client.

Built for professionals

To protect execution quality, Afterprime 2.0 runs on an invite-only basis, admitting qualified traders who can maximize the model. Its Discord community plays a central role in accountability and evolution — surfacing issues in real time, reviewing execution data, and keeping the broker honest in front of its members.

The bigger picture

By combining an aligned execution model, the world’s lowest verified costs, and Pay-to-Trade rewards, Afterprime 2.0 represents a structural reset of retail brokerage.

“This isn’t just a product launch,” said Jeremy Kinstlinger. “It’s a blueprint for the future of trading. Our aim is to lead by example with a model that won’t be matched for some time — and to push the rest of the industry toward something simpler, cleaner, and properly aligned with traders.”

About Afterprime

Afterprime is a next-generation FX and CFD brokerage built on the principles of transparency, alignment, and an aligned execution model. Founded by industry veterans with over a decade of experience running global brokerages, the firm was created to challenge legacy models where brokers profit from client losses.

Independent verification from ForexBenchmark (2025) ranks Afterprime #1 globally for lowest all-in trading costs across 40+ FX pairs. By combining Pay-to-Trade rewards, verified cost leadership, institutional-grade execution, and a community-driven invite-only model, Afterprime delivers a brokerage environment fundamentally aligned with trader success.

Afterprime represents the next evolution of retail trading — where trust is earned through data, incentives are transparent, and traders finally operate on the same terms as institutions.