Joint Press Release of Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. — Topicus.com Inc. completes Agreement to acquire 14.84% of Treasury Shares in the capital of Asseco Poland S.A.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) and Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that, after receiving all required regulatory approvals, Topicus’ subsidiary TSS Europe B.V. has completed the acquisition of 14.84% of treasury shares (the “Treasury Shares”) in the capital of Asseco Poland S.A. (“Asseco”).

Topicus had previously announced its acquisition of approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco on January 31, 2025.

On February 3, 2025, Topicus announced the signing of a shareholders’ agreement which was entered into with the Adam Góral Family Foundation governing their cooperation as shareholders in Asseco, and on February 5, 2025, Topicus announced the signing of the agreement to acquire the Treasury Shares. The shareholders’ agreement became effective as result of today’s acquisition of the Treasury Shares.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

