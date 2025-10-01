e-therapeutics Relaunches as Tangram Therapeutics and Unveils LLibra OS

Relaunch marks pivotal next step in the company’s growth, in anticipation of first CTA submission in Q4 2025.

Introducing LLibra OS, a next-generation AI platform that accelerates discovery and evaluation of differentiated gene targets and siRNA design.

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangram Therapeutics (formerly e-therapeutics), a company committed to uniting computation and RNAi to make better medicines faster, today announced its corporate relaunch. Tangram Therapeutics is inspired by a geometric puzzle, in which differently shaped pieces can be arranged in countless ways to create something greater. Similarly, the Company brings together biological insights, AI, proprietary chemistry, and its people in a focused effort to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative RNAi medicines that transform lives.

Today’s relaunch reflects the progress made since the Company’s pivot to RNA interference medicines. Since then, Tangram Therapeutics has advanced a broad therapeutic pipeline of differentiated GalOmic medicines, powered by its proprietary computational and data-driven approaches. The Company’s lead program, TGM-312 for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), is rapidly advancing toward a CTA submission in Q4 2025. As part of its broader pipeline, Tangram is also progressing TGM-148 for the treatment of bleeding disorders through IND-enabling studies, with a regulatory submission for clinical entry planned during 2026. Tangram’s pipeline of first-in-class RNAi medicines highlights both the power of its GalOmic chemistry platform and its ability to discover differentiated therapeutic approaches.

In addition to its relaunch, the Company has unveiled LLibra OS, its next-generation applied AI platform with a modular, multi-agent infrastructure that can continually evolve with the latest advances in AI. LLibra OS is built on the foundations of Tangram’s precursor computational platform HepNet, which was anchored on proprietary network analytics applied to model human disease biology. LLibra OS unifies insights from disparate datasets and proprietary analytical capabilities to enable the identification of novel targets, the evaluation of their therapeutic potential and developability, and the predictive design of GalOmic siRNA medicines. LLibra OS’s co-scientist functionality also supports Tangram’s scientific teams more broadly to increase efficiency and innovation across all research and development activities.

By evolving its proven computational expertise into a more autonomous and integrated AI system, Tangram Therapeutics aims to make smarter decisions earlier in development, to systematically reduce risk and accelerate development of its GalOmic medicines. This advancement reflects the Company’s broader transformation into a data-driven RNAi leader, uniting advanced AI with proprietary chemistry to deliver differentiated medicines.

“Our relaunch today as Tangram Therapeutics represents far more than a new name,” said Ali Mortazavi, Chief Executive Officer of Tangram Therapeutics. “It reflects the company we have become — one that unites proven expertise in AI, biology, and chemistry with a clear focus on developing RNAi medicines. By combining these elements, we are better equipped to identify targets, design effective medicines, and accelerate their path to patients. This bold strategy allows us to diverge from the crowded therapeutic hypotheses being extensively pursued in biopharma and offer differentiated options to patients and carers.”

“Like the eponymous puzzle, Tangram Therapeutics is about connection, perspective, and innovation,” added Alan Whitmore, Chief Scientific Officer. “This extends to LLibra OS, which enables us to make non-obvious connections between diverse pieces of information across widely disparate domains, to identify and evaluate novel targets. This approach ensures that the first-on-target and first-in-class programs in our pipeline are backed by robust evidence and de-risked ahead of development.”

