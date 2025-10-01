HemostOD secures CHF 4.3 million seed extension to advance through pre-IND development and commercial scale production

Lausanne, Switzerland — 1st October 2025 – HemostOD, a private Swiss company pioneering the ex vivo manufacturing of donor-free, off-the-shelf universal human blood platelets, today announced the successful closing of a CHF 4.3 million Seed-extension financing. The round was co-led by Polytech Ventures and Orenok Holdings, with additional participation from the Lichtsteiner Foundation and other private investors.

Proceeds from this financing will support HemostOD’s pre-IND development, including establishment of a commercial scale pilot production line, a critical step toward regulatory engagement and industrial readiness.

“Recurring shortages for platelets compromise medical care from cancer to trauma; this is a life-threatening issue that we are confident we can address,” said Faouzi Khechana, CEO of HemostOD. “This financing marks an important inflection point for HemostOD as we transition from proof-of-concept to industrialization. This support from our investors enables us to complete ongoing preparations for a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA and to complete commercial scale production of our donor-free human universal blood platelets, bringing us closer to providing a safe and reliable solution for patients worldwide.”

HemostOD expects to achieve two value creating milestones with this financing:

Launch of a commercial-scale production line, validating the scalability of its platform technology.

Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), laying the groundwork for regulatory alignment.

“We are proud to support HemostOD in its mission to transform platelet transfusion medicine, which we believe is an area of underestimated and urgent unmet medical need,” said Guillaume Dubray, CEO, Polytech Ventures. “The company’s innovative approach addresses a major unmet medical need, and we are confident in its ability to scale.”

“Given HemostOD’s progress to date and the tremendous potential impact, Orenok Holdings is delighted to continue backing this pioneering company,” said Laurent Massuyeau, President of Orenok Holdings. “By enabling large-scale platelet production, the HemostOD platform paves the way for multiple breakthrough applications from hematology to advanced therapeutic delivery systems, that were previously out of reach. This Seed Extension reflects our conviction in both the team and the disruptive potential of their proprietary technology.”

“The Lichtsteiner Foundation is pleased to support HemostOD in developing a sustainable and universal solution to platelet supply challenges,” said Sabina Sperisen, CEO Lichtsteiner Foundation. We are committed to backing pioneering innovations like this that can improve people’s health in a meaningful way.”

Orenok Holdings is a Swiss-based, family-owned investment company focused on healthcare, food, agritech, and hospitality. Guided by its entrepreneurial heritage, it partners with visionary founders, empowering them with capital, expertise and a strong network to accelerate growth and bring distinctive value propositions to market. Orenok is committed to building innovative, sustainable businesses across Switzerland and Western Europe.

Polytech Ventures (www.polytechventures.ch) is a Swiss entrepreneurial investment firm driving the growth of innovative companies in Switzerland and across Europe. The firm partners with ambitious founders to build scalable businesses and generate long-term value for entrepreneurs and investors alike.

The Lichtsteiner Foundation (www.lichtsteinerfoundation.org) supports pioneers and early-stage startups in the field of health - including medical technology, biotechnology, life sciences, mental health, public health, and wellbeing - to improve people’s health.

HemostOD (www.hemostod.com) is a Swiss preclinical-stage healthcare company developing a scalable and universal source of platelets produced ex vivo. The company specializes in creating platelets in vitro using immortalized hematopoietic stem cells, using its proprietary bioreactor technology. By eliminating dependence on donors, improving safety, and extending availability, HemostOD’s platform technology has the potential to transform transfusion medicine worldwide.

For additional information, please contact:

HemostOD SA

Faouzi Khechana

Chief Executive Officer

faouzi.khechana@hemostod.com Media Contact

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

+41 79 367 6254

Attachment