High Bar Brands expands Panelite portfolio with launch of Elite and Select subbrands

OWATONNA, Minn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands (HBB), parent company of Panelite, today announced the launch of two new stainless steel subbrands – Elite and Select – designed to deliver greater choice, flexibility, and value to the heavy-duty aftermarket.

The new Elite line features premium 304 stainless steel, renowned for its corrosion resistance and long-lasting durability, while the Select line introduces a cost-effective 430 stainless steel option to meet the demands of cost-sensitive markets.

According to company leaders, the launch reflects direct customer input.

“More than a year ago, we began surveying our customers to better understand their needs,” said Steve Hansen, HBB Vice President of Marketing & Communications. “Based on that feedback, we expanded our offering to cover both 304 and 430 stainless steel options. With two distinct product lines, we can deliver a broader range of solutions and ensure we’re meeting the needs of every customer.”

Mat Tondat, Project Engineer, added, “A northern customer is going to prioritize corrosion-resistance because they need products that withstand harsh winters, but that isn’t as critical in areas where road salt isn’t used. Elite and Select ensure we have the right options for every market.”

The dual-line strategy is part of a broader HBB commitment to become the supplier of choice across all markets.

“It’s a deliberate, strategic move,” said Christopher ‘CT’ Thorpe, HBB President & CEO. “430 Select is a widely used material in the industry, and many customers specifically request it. By offering both materials, we support dual-sourcing needs – including OEMs – without leaving the door open to competitors.”

For distributors, the new lines simplify sourcing while reinforcing HBB’s ‘one-stop shop’ value proposition.

“Previously, many distributors had to dual-source stainless steel products since we only offered 304,” Hansen noted. “Now, with both 430 and 304 available directly from HBB, they can consolidate their purchasing while maintaining the quality and service they’ve come to expect. End-users also benefit from greater choice without compromising on performance.”

Jim Richards, Vice President of Operations at HBB, highlighted the broader market impact.

“This launch covers the bulk of aftermarket needs, giving distributors a clearer sales story and end-users confidence they’re getting the right product at the right price,” Richards said.

The rollout will be phased, with full line availability expected by year-end and a major promotional push at the aftermarket’s biggest event, HDAW, in January.

“Elite and Select are only the beginning, with more launches ahead to keep broadening the ways we support the aftermarket,” Richards said.

Hansen concluded, “With new truck models being released every year, we’ll continue building on the Elite and Select product lines. This is not just a one-time launch - it’s the start of an ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of the market.”

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our Portfolio includes BettsHD, Dieter's Accessories, Minimizer, Panelite, Premier Manufacturing, and Viking Mud Flaps. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America, Central America, and South America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a powerful distribution network and supported by an in-house sales and marketing engine. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network to the end user. Our employees are afforded best-in-class operations and equipment, creating powerful production facilities and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

