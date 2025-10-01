Close-Up International Selected by VS Health Group to Deliver Market Access Business Intelligence CRM Solution

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close-Up Intl, a global leader in AI-powered CRM market data and business intelligence solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced it has been selected by VS Health Group (Viking Payer) as its CRM partner to support the company’s expanding Market Access and Payer Engagement teams. Close-Up, a pioneer in pharma CRM since 1994, with over 245 active life science clients across more than 50 Countries, continues to expand its expertise by combining business intelligence and CRM within their solution(s).

“We’re pleased to have been selected by VS Health Group as their CRM partner,” said Robert Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Close-Up International. “They are a highly respected organization in the market access space, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth with technology designed specifically for the pharmaceutical industry.

“The decision to partner with Close-Up Intl was based on their deep experience in pharma, their ability to move quickly, and the strength of their platform,” said William Finneran, Partner at VS Health Group. “We needed a partner that understood the unique needs of our business, and Close-Up delivered.” VS Health Group, a provider of outsourced National Account Management services to pharmaceutical clients, selected Close-Up following a comprehensive evaluation of platforms capable of delivering industry-specific functionality, scalability, and rapid deployment. The engagement marks a key milestone as VS Health Group continues to grow its client base and service offerings.

“Our partnership with Close-Up is a collaboration built on complementary strengths, aligned goals, and a shared vision. With strong cultural compatibility at the core of this relationship, Closeup has proven to be the right partner to help us achieve meaningful impact. Through this partnership, our Market Access team is empowered to deliver valuable and actionable insights to our customers, strengthening our ability to meet their evolving needs.” Ulka Pandya, Vice President Client Engagement at VS Health Group.

About Close-Up International

Close-Up International is a leading provider of AI-powered CRM, data analytics, and business intelligence solutions for the global life sciences industry. With over 55 years in the market, we serve more than 650 healthcare clients, with 47,000 active CRM users, and are among the top three global pharma CRM providers. Our AI-powered CRM platform enhances engagement with healthcare professionals, identifies real-time opportunities and threats, while boosting overall productivity. Designed for seamless adoption, it offers an intuitive user interface, flexible data integration, and long-term cost benefits to pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.closeupus.com or email us at info@closeupus.com

Company Contact:

Robert Thomas | Close-Up Intl.

Princeton, NJ 08540

rthomas@closeupus.com

About VS Health Group

VS Health Group is the leading vertically integrated market access consultancy in the US, providing guiding insights to help navigate the evolving payer reimbursement landscape. Our outsourced Market Access and Payer Strategy services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries through strategic guidance and execution. The company helps its clients navigate the evolving payer landscape, secure access, and demonstrate value across key stakeholders. For more information, visit vshealthgroup.com or email us at info@vshealthgroup.com

Company Contact

Ulka Pandya | VS Health Group

upandya@vshealthgroup.com

28 Andover Street, Suite 100

Andover MA 01810