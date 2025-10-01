Finprime.pro Secures DASP License from El Salvador’s CNAD, Strengthening Commitment to Compliance and Security in Digital Assets

San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finprime.pro , a brand of Digital Trading Group of Central America S.A. DE C.V., a next-generation crypto broker dedicated to providing secure and transparent access to digital assets, today announced that the group have been granted additional license as Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) license by the National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD) in El Salvador, on top of previously issued bitcoin provider license.

The license, established under El Salvador’s Ley de Emisión de Activos Digitales (LEAD) and the accompanying Reglamento de Proveedores de Servicios de Activos Digitales (RPSAD), authorizes Finprime.pro to operate as a regulated provider of digital asset services, including brokerage, trading, and custody solutions.

Obtaining the DASP license underscores the company’s strong commitment to regulatory compliance, customer protection, and robust security practices.

El Salvador is rapidly building a reputation as a global hub for digital assets and technological innovations. Since the very experienced team of the commission of digital assets, the CNAD’s regulatory efforts are focused on both creating safe regulatory environment and also at harmonizing the rules with international standards (such as FATF and the EU’s MiCA), thereby maximizing the credibility of the entire industry.

As a result, El Salvador has surpassed Switzerland and taken the lead in the global digital regulation ranking published in 2025 by Coincub.

Commitment Under the DASP Framework

Withing demanding DASP license framework, Finprime.pro is committed to meeting a comprehensive set of regulatory obligations across many areas. Passing multiple security audits, security penetration testing and certification for key areas of cybersecurity for its trading solutions. State of the art custody and asset protections build to protect its client assets, while maintaining speed and reliability of the modern system is accompanied by experienced security personnel working around the clock to facilitate modern trading environment.

Commitment to El Salvador’s Digital Assets Ecosystem

Finprime.pro , as a brand of Digital Trading Group of Central America S.A. DE C.V., takes pride in contributing to El Salvador’s growing ecosystem of licensed digital asset providers. The company intends to roll out its services in phases, with a strong focus on transparent execution, institutional-grade security, and educational initiatives designed for both retail and professional investors.

It is an honor for Finprime.pro to share the same regulatory framework with industry leaders such as Binance, Bitfinex or Tether. The company remains fully committed to supporting and promoting the strong reputation of El Salvador, the DASP license, and its forward-looking regulator.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.