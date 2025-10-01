Liver Cancer Rates Continue to Rise - Know Your Risks

Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today is the start of Global Liver Institute’s annual #OctoberIs4Livers campaign, a global effort to raise awareness about liver cancer and unite patients, caregivers, and advocates in driving progress and policy change. This year’s campaign theme, Know your Risks - Know your Options, underscores the urgent need for early detection, access to screening tools, and innovative treatments to improve survival rates. The campaign is structured around 4 key pillars:

Education – Understanding risk factors like hepatitis, Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), alcohol use, and obesity. Prevention – Promoting vaccines, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring to reduce risk factors and stop liver disease progression. Detection – Expanding access to screening and surveillance tools, including non-invasive technologies and emerging biomarkers. Survivorship – Supporting patients and caregivers beyond treatment through advocacy, peer support, and access to essential resources.

“With early detection and effective screening, patient lives can be saved!“ shares Larry R. Holden, President & CEO of Global Liver Institute. At GLI, we are working on several screening initiatives that will not only fight the incidence of liver cancer but also raise awareness about metabolic diseases and liver health as a whole.

Liver cancer continues to be one of the deadliest and increasingly common cancers worldwide. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the third leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. Despite available surveillance guidelines, fewer than 25% of patients with cirrhosis who are at risk undergo HCC surveillance.

“Liver cancer cannot be seen as just treating the disease itself. Working across disease states and bringing together healthcare teams, policymakers, grassroots efforts, and patients will help reduce incidence and improve outcomes,” says Sarah Manes, Liver Cancers Program Director at GLI. This year’s campaign includes several new partners hosting open house events to raise awareness about liver cancer, discuss the latest in research, and so much more, in their local communities.

Tune in throughout October for the full campaign components:

Educational toolkit for social media, including facts and key messages designed to raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations about liver cancer.

Global Open House events in Cameroon, India, Spain, and The Gambia, with new sites joining from Denmark, Mexico, Italy, Tanzania, and the United States, all committed to expanding awareness and capacity to treat and prevent liver cancer in their communities.

A policy briefing and a conversation series focusing on New Frontiers in T-Cell Therapies, A UK Perspective on HCC, Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), and Understanding the Role of Oncology Care Coordinators in Patient-Centered Cancer Care

Stay tuned for our latest episode of Is Your Liver Healthy? featuring Neehar Parikh, MD, MS, speaking about the process of screening for liver cancer: tools, how it works, and what happens after screening.

About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. GLI holds Platinum Transparency with Candid/GuideStar, is a member of the National Health Council, and serves as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. Follow GLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube or visit www.globalliver.org.