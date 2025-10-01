Chijet Motor Company Secures Commitment to Expand Private Placement to $1 Billion Following Strong Investor Demand

Investors Exercise Option to Scale Investment 50x from Initial $20 Million Offering

New York, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) (“Chijet” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with certain institutional investors for an expanded private placement offering of up to $1 billion. This significant expansion from the Company’s previously announced $20 million private placement on September 26, 2025, reflects robust institutional confidence in Chijet’s strategic transformation into the high-growth digital asset custody and storage market.

The expanded private placement represents a 50-fold increase in committed capital, which will be utilized to fund the Company’s digital currency business initiatives, including the development of advanced infrastructure for secure digital asset custody and innovative storage solutions. This transformative pivot positions Chijet to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for digital asset services.

"This extraordinary vote of confidence from our investors validates our strategic vision and execution capability," said Ms. Melissa Chen, CEO of Chijet. "The 50-fold expansion of committed capital provides us with significant financial flexibility to develop secure crypto custody infrastructure and pursue strategic acquisitions in the rapidly growing digital asset storage ecosystem."

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'predict,' 'outlook,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'assume,' 'contemplate,' 'continue,' 'positioned,' 'forecast,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

