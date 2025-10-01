Smartphone Market Size to Surpass USD 976.99 Billion by 2032 Due to the Increasing Rollout of 5G Networks Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartphone Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smartphone Market S ize was worth USD 589.62 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 976.99 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.57% during 2025-2032.”

Expanding Global 5G Network Coverage and Affordable Device Availability Drives Market Expansion

Since customers want fast networks for streaming, gaming, and other intensive data applications, global 5G readiness is a key driver in the constantly increasing popularity of smartphones. In addition to introducing reasonably priced 5G smartphones, firms like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung are pressuring rural countries to adopt next-generation connections.

Customers are rising up the telecom ladder from 4G as telecom carriers accelerate infrastructure expenditures and more people experience the benefits of 5G firsthand through switching 5G-enabled devices. Network expansion and falling smartphone prices are coming together to create a seamless digital augmentation experience that is accelerating the market.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Connectivity

The E-commerce segment achieved the largest revenue share of approximately 38.20% in 2024 in the Smartphone Market, owing to the consumer inclination toward online shopping, huge discounts, and the presence of products across platforms. E-commerce segment is also projected to witness higher growth over the upcoming years, registering around 6.74% CAGR during the period of 2024–2032 owing to increasing digital adoption, rising requires for online retail, and augmented trust in secure payment systems amongst merchants and customers.

By Operating System

In 2024, the Android segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 71.20%, owing to its affordability, better availability of devices, and extensive OEM adoption across all regions. iOS segment is projected to record the highest growth rate of over 7.16% CAGR during 2024–2032, due to high-end consumer demand, unprecedented brand loyalty, and a well-integrated ecosystem of Apple products, including wearables and services.

By Technology

The 5G segment accounted for the maximum Smartphone Market share of around 45.10% in 2024, due to the rapid 5G network deployments globally and falling prices of 5G-compatible smartphones across the price range. The 5G segment, on the other hand, will be growing with a maximum CAGR at an approximate rate of 7.09% 2024–2032 as new telecom investments, integration of AI technology, and demand for high-performance devices used in AR/VR applications and cloud gaming.

By Form-Factor

Bar segment led the Smartphone Market, contributing around 90.10% revenue share in 2024, owing to its convenience and low price, and dominance in both premium and entry-level smartphones. The Foldable/Flip segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.40% during 2024–2032, as consumers increasingly look for modern designs and multitasking functionality.

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 45.80% in 2024; North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over 2025-2032

Asia Pacific occupied the Smartphone Market of approximately 45.80% revenue share in 2024 and is also estimated to grow the fastest CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period of 2024–2032 due to its large population, high demand in countries, such as China and India, and widespread availability of inexpensive smartphones. The North America smartphone market is insulated from fall outs of high consumer expenditure, quick helping out of 5G infrastructural deployment and skyline aspirations for the premium flagship devices.

Recent News:

In September 2024, Apple's iPhone 16 series, marked a significant advancement in AI integration and camera technology, reinforcing Apple's position in the premium smartphone segment. The devices are built for Apple Intelligence, featuring the A18 chip, Camera Control for enhanced photography, and AI-driven functionalities such as real-time object recognition and contextual assistance.

In January 2024, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, introduced significant advancements in AI integration and design. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, became the first Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing durability and providing a more comfortable grip.

