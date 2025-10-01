Spur Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Candidate in Gaucher Disease at Upcoming ESGCT Annual Congress

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced it will present new clinical data for avigbagene parvec (FLT201), its Phase 3-ready gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 32nd Annual Congress being held October 7-10, 2025, in Seville, Spain.

Details of the poster presentation are below:

Title: Long-term durability of FLT201: an investigational gene therapy for Gaucher disease Type 1 encoding an engineered variant of the GCase enzyme

Category: Metabolic diseases

Poster Number: P0979

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 14:00-15:30 CEST (8:00-9:30 a.m. EST)

Presenter: Pilar Giraldo, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitario Quironsalud, Zaragoza, Spain

About Spur Therapeutics

Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease and a preclinical gene therapy candidate for Parkinson’s disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward More™

For more information, visit www.spurtherapeutics.com

